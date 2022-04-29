Ross Bridge pharmacist voted Hoover’s Most Eligible Bachelor

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Zach Wood stands in the backyard of his home on April 9. Wood has been the pharmacist in charge at Ross Bridge Pharmacy since it opened in 2019.

When it comes to dating, sometimes the hidden gems are the best.

And Zach Wood is one of those hidden gems, according to Jessica Galdo, a Blackridge resident who nominated Wood as Hoover’s Most Eligible Bachelor.

“Zach is one of the most empathetic, kind people I know,” Galdo said. “He’s very shy though.”

She thought nominating him for the most eligible bachelor title would help people discover what a great guy he is, she said.

Readers of the Hoover Sun agreed with Galdo’s assessment and voted the 38-year-old Ross Bridge resident as the most eligible bachelor in town. More than 1,900 people voted, and Wood received 44% of the votes cast among the three bachelors nominated, with a sizable lead over the second-place finisher.

Galdo said Wood is sincere, thoughtful, witty, an easy conversationalist and willing to try new things with her and her husband.

“I appreciate his enthusiasm for life, but he is still really down to earth, too,” Galdo said. “He’s just a really good person to have in your corner. He’s just one of those people you can rely on. I think it’s a crying shame he is still single.”

Wood, the pharmacist in charge at Ross Bridge Pharmacy since it opened in 2019, said he has been focused on his career and hasn’t spent a ton of time dating since he started pharmacy school, but having a family has always been in his plan, and he realizes he needs to make time for dating.

So, what kind of guy is Wood? He describes himself as being career-oriented, but he likes to relax and recharge when he’s off work. He enjoys having dinner, game nights and movie nights with friends and likes going to concerts.

I’m usually pretty shy and not as talkative of a person until I get to know somebody. Opposites attract sometimes. Zach Wood

“I have a pretty eclectic taste in music,” he said. He leans toward rock and blues, but his playlist at the pharmacy includes everything from country and rock to Frank Sinatra.

He played bass guitar when he was in high school in Jasper and played with a church praise band until he left Bevill State Community College to get his bachelor’s degree in biomedical science at Auburn University, he said.

Some of his favorite bands include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Phish and Widespread Panic.

He played on the offensive line for the football team at Walker High School and is an avid Alabama fan, he said. He got into running and completed the Mercedes Marathon in 2017, but “I think that’s all I want of that distance,” he said.

He hasn’t been running lately but would like to get back into it, he said.

He enjoys doing his own yard work and likes streaming TV shows and movies, leaning toward science fiction and fantasy. Some of his favorite shows include “Ozark,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Sopranos” and “The Wire.” He also likes the Marvel superhero movies.

Wood also enjoys listening to audiobooks, especially science fiction author Brandon Sanderson.

He said he’d like to find a woman who is family-oriented, friendly and more outgoing than himself.

“I’m a little more of an introvert,” he said. “I’m usually pretty shy and not as talkative of a person until I get to know somebody. Opposites attract sometimes.”

He doesn’t really have a specific type of woman he prefers, he said. “I don’t like to limit myself,” he said. “I find all types attractive.”

His idea of a good date is going out to dinner and doing something fun afterward, such as a movie or concert.

“I’m also totally fine with just relaxing at home or watching a movie at home,” he said. “I’m not a skydiving, bungee jumping type person. I would not describe myself as an adrenaline junkie.”

He loves his job because it gives him an opportunity to help people as they struggle with diseases and other issues, he said.

“The more we can help to alleviate some of that and take some of that hardship off them, I feel like it is a thing that is very rewarding.”

His dream vacation would be to remote islands in Thailand, but there also are many great places in the United States he’d like to visit, including Hawaii and the Grand Canyon. Now, he wants to find the right woman to travel with him.