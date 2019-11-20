Public offices change schedule for Christmas, New Year holidays

× Expand Staff photo. This holiday season, the library will close early at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, and will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Public buildings and services around Hoover have a variety of closing schedules for the Christmas and New Year holidays:

► Hoover Municipal Center and city offices in the Hoover Public Safety Center: Closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, for Christmas Eve and Wednesday, Dec. 25, for Christmas Day; also closed Tuesday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s Eve and Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.

► Hoover Public Library: Closes early at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23; also closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

► Hoover Recreation Center: Open 8 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day; open 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 26; open 8 a.m. to noon on New Year’s Eve; closed New Year’s Day.

► Jefferson County offices (including Hoover satellite office): Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

► Shelby County offices (including Inverness license office): Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

► Alabama Department of Revenue Jefferson-Shelby Taxpayer Service Center at Hoover Public Safety Center: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

► Aldridge Gardens: Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

► Hoover City Schools: Closed to students Dec. 23 through Jan. 3; students return Monday, Jan. 6.

► Garbage and recycling: Both garbage and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day from the normal schedule Dec. 25-27 and Jan. 1-3.