PHOTOS: Moss Magic Festival

1 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Patrons walk around as they look at the various artists booths at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
2 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Patrons walk towards the gate to attend the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
3 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Gail Stephens, left, of Hoover, and Kathy Lyon, of Indian Springs, look at dozens of Yardbirds and Springers, crafted out of various pieces of metal and other daily found objects by Louisville, Ky. artist Rich Kolb at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
4 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Robert Sharp, of Leeds, looks at a photograph, printed on a petal plate, by Beaks and Buds Photography by Lori Parker, at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
5 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Patrons walk past handcrafted framed mirrors at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
6 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Patrons walk around as they look at the various artists booths at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
7 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
A patron looks at prints of pieces drawn with ink by Steve Pitts’s collection, Symmetrical Universe, at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
8 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Lori Parker, left, of Huntsville, speaks with Robert Sharp, of Leeds, as he looks at a photographs, by Beaks and Buds Photography made by Parker, at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
9 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Stefan Hochhuber, a multimedia artist from Atlanta, Ga., talks with Julie Burroughs, and her friend Leigh Ann Williams, of Tuscaloosa, about a birds nest piece at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
10 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Patrons stand in line, 6-feet-apart, to purchase items from various food trucks at the Moss Magic Festival, formerly the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
11 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Stefan Hochhuber, a multimedia artist from Atlanta, Ga., talks with Julie Burroughs, and her friend Leigh Ann Williams, of Tuscaloosa, about a birds nest piece at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
12 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
A patron looks at prints of pieces drawn with ink by Steve Pitts’s collection, Symmetrical Universe, at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
13 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Patrons stand in line, 6-feet-apart, to purchase items from various food trucks at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
14 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Springers, crafted out of various pieces of metal and other daily found objects by Louisville, Ky. artist Rich Kolb, are displayed at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
15 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Patrons walk around as they look at the various artists booths at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
16 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
A patron looks at a Springer, crafted out of various pieces of metal and other daily found objects by Louisville, Ky. artist Rich Kolb, displayed at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
17 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Patrons sit at tables as they eat lunch at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
18 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Handmade glass ornaments hang on a rack at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
19 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Patrons walk around as they look at the various artists booths at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
20 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Springers, crafted out of various pieces of metal and other daily found objects by Louisville, Ky. artist Rich Kolb, are displayed at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
21 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Bennett Brown, 19-months, smiles as he moves to put a green-painted plane whistle in his mouth while in the kids zone at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
22 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Bennett Brown, 19-months, smiles as he moves to put a green-painted plane whistle in his mouth while in the kids zone at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
23 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Khalyla Mularski, 18-months, her sister Zazi, 2, paint a mural in the kids zone with Patsy Winks, bottom-right, at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
24 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Khalyla Mularski, 18-months, dips a paintbrush in yellow paint, held by her mother, Brandi, as they make art in the kids zone at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
25 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Bennett Brown, 19-months, sticks a paintbrush in his mouth as he paints in the kids zone at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
26 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Bennett Brown, 19-months, makes a face as green paint dribbles down his face after sticking a green-painted whistle in his mouth as he paints in the kids zone at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
27 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Ava Hedgepath, 5, paints a snail on a mural in the kids zone at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
28 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Ava Hedgepath, 5, mixes yellow and blue paint to make the color green as she paints a mural in the kids zone at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
29 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Ava Hedgepath, 5, uses her hand to paint a snail on a mural in the kids zone at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
30 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Khalyla Mularski, 18-months, paints on a 3-D sculpture in the kids zone at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
31 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Miscellaneous objects painted green by children are displayed in the kids zone at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
32 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Bennett Brown, 19-months, points up as he chews on a green-painted plane whistle while in the kids zone at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
33 of 33
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Moss Magic Festival
Bennett Brown, 19-months, holds out a paintbrush after taking it out of his mouth as he paints in the kids zone at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Socially-distanced and in masks, patrons attended the Moss Magic Festival at the Hoover Met Complex Saturday, Nov. 7. Guests walked around the parking lot to the various artists booths, a kids zone, and enjoyed food and drinks from local food trucks.
The Festival continues Sunday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Click here for more photos.