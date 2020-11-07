PHOTOS: Moss Magic Festival

×

Moss Magic Festival

Gail Stephens, left, of Hoover, and Kathy Lyon, of Indian Springs, look at dozens of Yardbirds and Springers, crafted out of various pieces of metal and other daily found objects by Louisville, Ky. artist Rich Kolb at the Moss Magic Festival, a fusion event for the 15th annual Moss Rock Festival with Magic City Art Connection, held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.