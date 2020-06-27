PHOTOS: Concerts from the Car

× 1 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Concerts from the Car The Black Jacket Symphony performs music by Queen during the Concerts from the Car series at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Friday, June 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Concerts from the Car Concertgoers watch from their vehicles and tailgates, as vehicles were parked in ever other parking space as the Black Jacket Symphony performs music by Queen during the Concerts from the Car series at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Friday, June 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Concerts from the Car The Black Jacket Symphony performs music by Queen during the Concerts from the Car series at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Friday, June 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Concerts from the Car The Black Jacket Symphony performs music by Queen during the Concerts from the Car series at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Friday, June 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Concerts from the Car The Black Jacket Symphony performs music by Queen during the Concerts from the Car series at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Friday, June 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Concerts from the Car The Black Jacket Symphony performs music by Queen during the Concerts from the Car series at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Friday, June 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Concerts from the Car The Black Jacket Symphony performs music by Queen during the Concerts from the Car series at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Friday, June 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Concerts from the Car The Black Jacket Symphony performs music by Queen during the Concerts from the Car series at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Friday, June 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Concerts from the Car Vehicles find their numbered parking spaces, as vehicles were spaced every other space in the parking lot at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium during the Concerts from the Car series featuring the Black Jacket Symphony Friday, June 26, 2020. The Black Jacket Symphony performed the hit songs of Queen at Friday’s concert. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Concerts from the Car Carla Palmer, Dan Carmichael, Lisa Reuter and Kip Reuter tailgate in the parking lot during the Concerts from the Car series featuring the Black Jacket Symphony at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Friday, June 26, 2020. The Black Jacket Symphony performed the hit songs of Queen at Friday’s concert. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Concerts from the Car Concertgoers set up tailgates in the parking lot during the Concerts from the Car series featuring the Black Jacket Symphony at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Friday, June 26, 2020. The Black Jacket Symphony performed the hit songs of Queen at Friday’s concert. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Concerts from the Car Concertgoers watch from their vehicles and tailgates, as vehicles were parked in ever other parking space as the Black Jacket Symphony performs music by Queen during the Concerts from the Car series at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Friday, June 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Concerts from the Car A group of concertgoers huddle for a selfie during the Concerts from the Car series featuring the Black Jacket Symphony at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Friday, June 26, 2020. The Black Jacket Symphony performed the hit songs of Queen at Friday’s concert. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Concerts from the Car The Black Jacket Symphony performs music by Queen during the Concerts from the Car series at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Friday, June 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The Black Jacket Symphony performed the hit songs of Queen at Friday's Concerts from the Car series at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Vehicles were parked in every other parking space and concertgoers set up tailgates to watch the show, while some chose to watch from the comfort of their vehicles. Guests tuned their car radios to 87.9 FM as the show was transmitted from the stage.

