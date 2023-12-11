Young runners score victories at 2023 Jingle Bell Run

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson More than 500 runners and walkers signed up for the 2023 Jingle Bell Run 5K at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. The event was a fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A dog dons festive attire for the 2023 Jingle Bell Run 5K at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. The event was a fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson More than 500 runners and walkers signed up for the 2023 Jingle Bell Run 5K at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. The event was a fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson More than 500 runners and walkers signed up for the 2023 Jingle Bell Run 5K at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. The event was a fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson More than 500 runners and walkers signed up for the 2023 Jingle Bell Run 5K at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. The event was a fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation. Prev Next

More than 500 people registered for the 2023 Jingle Bell Run at Veterans Park in Hoover this past Saturday.

The 5K race, a fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation, kicked off about 9 a.m. on the new course at the park.

Kelly Maliska, executive director for the Alabama chapter of the foundation, said donation totals were still being calculated, but she expected this year’s 5K for the Birmingham area raised about $75,000. That’s fitting because this is the foundation’s 75th year, she said.

Price Etheridge, 14, of Vestavia Hills, was the top overall finisher for the race, with a time of 19 minutes and 40 seconds. C. Sengkhammee, 10, of Birmingham, was the top overall female, with a time of 24 minutes and 45 seconds. She placed 21st among all runners.

See the complete race results for all runners who used electronic chip timing.