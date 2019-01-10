Women’s Club holds holiday home tour, art show

× Expand Submitted by Liesa Pitts, Riverchase Women’s Club Homes were decked in holiday splendor for the Riverchase Women’s Club Christmas Home Tour.

The Riverchase Women's Club closed out 2018 with the annual Christmas Home Tour, featuring three beautiful homes and their varied but gorgeous holiday decorations.

The homes of Amy and Mark Luther, Janis and Rory Chrane and Tara and John Glass were featured.

The Women’s Club also held its Riverchase Art Show on Feb. 2, showcasing about 50 artists in the 13th annual show.

