Women with Hoover ties named finalists in Miss Alabama service, STEM contests

× Expand Emma Terry photo by Jon Anderson; Scarlett Swiney photo courtesy of Scarlett Swiney MIss Hoover 2025 Emma Terry, left, is a finalist for the MIss Alabama 2025 Community Service Award. Hoover resident Scarlett Swiney, who is serving as Miss Lake Martin, at right, is a finalist for the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Award.

Several women with Hoover connections this week were named finalists for the Community Service Award or STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) Award in the 2025 Miss Alabama competition.

Miss Hoover Emma Terry was named one of eight finalists for the Community Service Award. Others included Mary-Coker Green (who was Miss Hoover 2023 and now is serving Miss Shelby County), Jayla Duncan (who was Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2022 and now is Miss Samford University), Miss Hidden River Abby Sosa, Miss University of Alabama Ruby Tilghman, Miss Phenix City Hannah Adams, Miss Tuscaloosa Imani Muse and Miss Jefferson County Ella Kate Nichols.

Hoover resident Scarlett Swiney, who is serving as Miss Lake Martin, is a finalist for the STEM Award at Miss Alabama this year. Others include Tilghman, Miss Shoals Area Harper Howard, Miss UAB Melissa Mercer, Miss Tennessee Valley Lauren Vance, Miss Southeast Alabama Jessica Westmoreland and Miss University of North Alabama Caroline Coleman.

The Miss Alabama 2025 preliminary competitions start Wednesday, June 25, at Samford University’s Wright Center and continue through Friday, June 27. The finals for Miss Alabama 2025 are Saturday, June 28.