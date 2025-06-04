Whole Hearts nonprofit aims to prevent sudden cardiac arrest deaths

× Expand Cortez Hill, the founder and executive director of the Whole Hearts nonprofit, stands with his mother, Cheryl Hill, at a "Heart Health and Faith" event at Samford University in April 2025.

Victor Hill died of sudden cardiac arrest 23 years ago during a 7-on-7 workout with the Hoover High School football team.

But now, Hill’s brother, Cortez Hill, has established a nonprofit that is seeking to raise awareness about the risks of cardiac arrest and to ensure that life-saving solutions are within reach of everyone.

Hill’s Hoover-based nonprofit, called Whole Hearts, works to educate the community on the importance of being prepared and able to prevent deaths when cardiac arrest occurs. The nonprofit offers access to defibrillators, CPR training and community outreach for youth sports organizations.

“Our vision is a world where every young athlete feels safe and supported, where communities are equipped with the tools and knowledge to prevent heart-related emergencies, and where the joy of sports competitions is accompanied by a sense of security and well-being for all involved,” Hill said.

About 2,000 people under the age of 25 die from sudden cardiac arrest each year in the United States, according to Whole Hearts. Among athletes, those participating in high-intensity sports such as basketball, soccer and football are particularly at risk.

Research shows that sports-related sudden cardiac arrest accounts for 39% of cases in people under 18 and 13% for those ages 19 to 25.

Whole Hearts has entered a partnership with Zoll Medical Corp., which sells products such as defibrillators and related medical equipment.

“While many companies simply sell AEDs, we are dedicated to educating our community on the importance of preparedness and prevention,” Hill said. “We’re not just providing AEDs, we’re empowering you to take action and save lives.”

For more information or to donate to Whole Hearts, go to wholeheartsinc.org.