Watts graduates from U.S. Marine Corps boot camp

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chip Watts William Alphonso Watts V Pvt. William Alphonso Watts V has graduated from U.S. Marine Corps boot camp.

Pvt. William Alphonso Watts V, 18, of Hoover graduated from the U.S. Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on Jan. 24.

A graduate of Hoover High School’s Class of 2019, Watts completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training as one of 71 recruits in Training Platoon 2006. After 10 days home on leave, he reported to Camp Geiger in Jacksonville, North Carolina, for one month for military combat training.

Watts then will report to Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas, for eight months of training in his military occupation specialty school. He is scheduled to receive a permanent duty station after completing his schooling.

Submitted by Chip Watts.