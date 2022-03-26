Voters choose pharmacist Zach Wood as Hoover's Most Eligible Bachelor

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220325_Zach_Wood1 Zach Wood was voted Hoover's Most Eligible Bachelor by voters in a Hoover Sun contest in February and March 2022.

Zach Wood has lived in Hoover eight years and started working as the pharmacist in charge at Ross Bridge Pharmacy when it opened in 2019, and now — three years later — voters have selected him as Hoover’s Most Eligible Bachelor.

The Hoover Sun took nominations from the public in February, and people nominated three men for the title. Then, more than 1,900 people cast votes over a two-week period to pick the winner, and Wood garnered 44% of the vote among the three candidates, with a sizable lead over the second-place finisher.

Wood is 38 years old and has never been married or engaged. In fact, he said he’s never gotten too serious in a relationship, preferring more low-key, casual dating relationships up to this point.

He has been pretty entrenched in his job as a pharmacist, not to mention that the COVID-19 pandemic made dating difficult for a good while. But now more of his friends are beginning to have kids, and it has made him think more about having a family of his own.

The Hoover Sun will share more about Wood in the May print edition of the paper, including his hobbies and interests, his idea of a good date and what he’s seeking in a woman. (The April edition of the paper is already out.)

In the meantime, we’re giving him a $150 gift certificate to Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen in The Village at Brock’s Gap for a dinner date with the woman of his choice.

Also, there still is a little time to help pick Hoover’s Most Eligible Bachelorette. There were more female candidates, so we took the top three in the first round of voting and made them finalists for a final round of voting. You can check out the three finalists and cast your vote here. Voting is open until the end of the day on Saturday, March 26.