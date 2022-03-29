Voters choose dietitian Melissa Hughey as Hoover's Most Eligible Bachelorette

× Expand Photo courtesy of Melissa Hughey Melissa Hughey, a 33-year-old registered dietitian who lives in the Green Valley community, was voted Hoover's Most Eligible Bachelorette by readers of the Hoover Sun.

She was born and bred in Hoover and found her way back home after working in Jackson, Mississippi, and Mobile, and now voters have chosen her as Hoover’s Most Eligible Bachelorette.

Melissa Hughey, a 33-year-old resident of the Green Valley community, was chosen from among 12 women who were nominated for the title and agreed to be in the contest. She received 45% of the votes among the three finalists in the bachelorette contest, which drew more than 1,000 voters in the final round.

Hughey is a registered dietitian for the Takeda pharmaceutical company. She considers herself pretty independent, but that doesn’t mean she wants to be alone, she said. A lot of her friends are getting married and having kids, and she’d like to find the right man with whom she can share life.

She definitely has some criteria, including some non-negotiables. We’ll share more about what Hughey is seeking in a guy in the May edition of the Hoover Sun, along with more information about her and her interests. (The April edition is already out.)

We’re giving Hughey a $150 gift certificate for dinner at Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen in The Village at Brock’s Gap for a dinner date with the man of her choice.

