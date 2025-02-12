Looking for Valentine’s Day plans? Here’s what Hoover Sun readers suggest

With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, the procrastinators among us might still be looking to make plans for the perfect Valentine’s Day date night.

If staying local is part of your Valentine’s Day M.O. in addition to having a great date, look no further than these businesses our readers suggested.

Expand Photo courtesy of Andrew Adams Items from the Biscuit Belly menu.

For the morning birds who are looking to start their celebrations off early, Biscuit Belly had multiple recommendations from Hoover Sun readers.

The breakfast and brunch spot, located in Brock’s Gap, features a menu of biscuit-based dishes, coffee and breakfast cocktails.

Biscuit Belly is open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday. Check out their full menu on their website.

If you’re looking to get your morning caffeine in along with a Valentine’s Day date, @rr_murphy on Instagram suggested Bluff Park Coffee Collective. Located in Shades Mountain Plaza, this local cafe is a collaboration between local coffee company Daysol Coffee Lab and local bakery Good Neighbor Baking.

Bluff Park Coffee Collective will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Check out their Instagram, @bpcoffeecollective, to see some of what the cafe is serving.

Tre Luna, an Italian restaurant in Brock’s Gap, earned the most recommendations from readers. The restaurant even offers takeout options, for those who would rather spend their Valentine’s Day in the comfort of their own home.

Tre Luna serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. Check out their lunch and dinner menus on their website.

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Farrelly’s Southern Bar and Kitchen located on Grove Boulevard in Hoover.

Farrelly’s Southern Bar and Kitchen also earned several recommendations from readers. Located in The Grove, Farrelly’s offers Southern staple cuisine, as well as an expansive drink menu.

Farelly’s will be open from 4-9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, with a happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Visit their website to check out their menu and to make reservations to guarantee you have a table for the holiday.

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Customers dine at Jubilee Joe's Cajun Seafood Restaurant during the 2022 Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest in Hoover, Ala., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

If Cajun food is more your taste, Jubilee Joe’s earned a recommendation from Sazza Fraz on Facebook. The restaurant’s menu features a wide selection of seafood dishes and other Cajun staples.

Jubilee Joe’s will also have a special Valentine’s Day event, featuring live music from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. You can make reservations to save your space on their website.

On Facebook, Krimson Anne Revis suggested visiting The Electric, a sandwich spot and bar in Bluff Park.

“The vibe is casual funky, drinks are delicious and the weather on the patio is perfect for a quick dinner getaway! You’ll always see someone from the community you know,” Revis wrote.

Another option for sandwiches and libations (and more) for your date is Brock’s Gap Brewing Company, which suggested stopping by their brewery for your Valentine’s Day date.

The taproom will be open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, and will also have a special for half-off all sandwiches on their menu from until 2 p.m. They will also have the BGBC food truck on site. Get more information on their website.

Phil Sandoval’s Mexican Restaurante, located in Brock’s Gap, also earned a recommendation from John Morice on Facebook. In particular, Morice pointed out that the restaurant has a Valentine’s Day special featuring seven street tacos and two margaritas for $40. Phil Sandoval’s will be running this special all weekend, so even if you can’t make it on Valentine’s Day you can still get this deal.

Phil Sandoval’s will be open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Check out their full menu on their website.

If you’re running a little behind on getting a gift for your Valentine’s Day date, Kelli Buchanan on Facebook suggests Alabama Goods. Located in Stadium Trace Village, the store features unique gifts made in Alabama. The store has even curated a list of Valentine’s Day gifts on their website.

Buchanan suggests making an outing of your trip to the store by visiting one of the many restaurants in Stadium Trace Village with your date as well.

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Grimaldi's Pizzeria in Stadium Trace Village in Hoover, Alabama, shows off some of its menu offerings on a preview night on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, the day before opening day.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, suggested by Madeline Sullivan on Facebook, is one of the restaurants you can visit in Stadium Trace Village. Their menu features a variety of pizzas, including gluten free options, and drinks, as well as a number of different deserts. Sullivan also said the pizzeria has, “The best cheesecake made in house!”

On Valentine’s Day, Grimaldi’s will be open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Check out their menu on their website.

If Feb. 14 is already booked for you, Vintage Market Days of

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Shoppers check out goods at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Ala., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

Birmingham, suggested by @kimdenard on Instagram might be for you. The event at the Finley Center, featuring vintage vendors and artisans, will be open on Feb. 13 through Feb. 15.

Find out more about the event and purchase tickets on their website.

Check out this map to find the locations of each place mentioned in this article.

×

Didn’t share your Valentine’s Day date spots suggestions with us yet? You can still comment on the posts on the Hoover Sun’s Facebook and Instagram pages.