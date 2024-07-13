UAB accounting student wins Miss Hoover 2025 competition

× 1 of 12 Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Miss Alabama 2024 Abbie Stockard crowns Emma Terry as the new Miss Hoover 2025 at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 12, 2024. × 2 of 12 Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Miss Alabama's Teen 2024 Ali Mims crowns Christina Norman as the new Miss Hoover's Teen 2025 at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 12, 2024. × 3 of 12 Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Emma Terry performs a jazzier version of ballet en pointe to "Sing, Sing, Sing" by Louis Prima at the Miss Hoover 2025 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 12, 2024. × 4 of 12 Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Christina Norman performs a ballet en pointe to "Don Quixote Act II: Kitri Variation" at the Miss Hoover's Teen competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 12, 2024. × 5 of 12 Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Emma Terry, center, was crowned Miss Hoover 2025 on Friday, July 12, 2024, at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama. With her from left are fourth runner-up Anna Grace Deason, second runner-up Jayla Duncan, first runner-up Marissa Luna and third runner-up Katherine Grigsby. × 6 of 12 Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Christina Norman, center, was crowned Miss Hoover's Teen 2025 at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 12, 2024. Standing with her, from left, are second runner-up Charlee Reed, first runner-up Megan Kent, Miss Alabama's Teen 2024 Ali Mims and third runner-up Allie Grace Broadhead. × 7 of 12 Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Miss Alabama 2024 Abbie Stockard puts a sash on the new Miss Hoover 2025 Emma Terry at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 12, 2024. × 8 of 12 Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Christina Norman waves after being crowned the new Miss Hoover's Teen 2025 at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 12, 2024. × 9 of 12 Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Emma Terry, the new Miss Hoover 2025, poses for a photo with Miss Alabama 2024 Abbie Stockard t the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 12, 2024. × 10 of 12 Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Miss Hoover's Teen 2025 Christina Norman, center, poses for a photo with Miss Alabama's Teen Ali Mims, who crowned her at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 12, 2024. × 11 of 12 Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Miss Alabama 2024 Abbie Stockard, left and Miss Alabama's Teen 2024 Ali Mims perform to Andrew Lloyd Weber's "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again" at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 12, 2024. × 12 of 12 Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Miss Alabama's Teen 2024 Ali Mims crowns Christina Norman as the new Miss Hoover's Teen 2025 at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 12, 2024. Prev Next

Talent, sparkly evening gowns, fitness and a passion for community service were all on display as contestants took the stage for the Miss Hoover 2025 and Miss Hoover’s Teen 2025 competition Friday night at the Hoover Public Library Theatre.

Emma Terry, a senior accounting/finance major at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, was crowned Miss Hoover 2025. Terry of Leeds previously was named Miss Jefferson County 2024 and won first runner-up in Miss Alabama 2024.

Christina Norman, a junior at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, won Miss Hoover’s Teen 2025. Norman of Hoover previously was named Miss Leeds Area’s Teen 2024.

Terry competed among 10 contestants ages 18 to 27, and Norman was among eight girls ages 14 to 17. The contestants each were judged on a private interview (30% of their score), talent (20%), evening gown walk (20%), health and fitness walk (20%) and on-stage question (10%).

For her talent, Terry performed a jazzier version of ballet en pointe to “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Louis Prima. Norman, who has been dancing since she was 2, performed a ballet en pointe to “Don Quixote Act II, Kitri Variation.”

In addition to shining a spotlight on the contestants’ achievements and talents, the night was also a time for the past winners to come back together.

Miss Alabama 2024 Abbie Stockard, last year’s winner of Miss Hoover, and Miss Alabama’s Teen 2024 Ali Mims, last year’s Miss Hoover’s Teen, emceed the event. Stockard and Mims opened the event with a song and dance performance to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” to match the night’s theme of “A Night at the Opera.”

Beyond the talent on display, the contestants also shared their passions about their platforms and how they hope to continue gathering support for their initiatives. Both Terry and Norman advocated for causes that hit especially close to home for them.

When asked why she was inspired to create her community service initiative Stomping Out ALS One Step at a Time, Terry said it all went back to her grandfather, who passed away from ALS this past April.

“Seeing the disease on such a personal level, I wanted to help him and others and advocate for ALS on a national level,” Terry said.

During her on-stage question, Norman shared about her personal journey that led her to become an advocate for those with Down syndrome.

“My little brother was born with Down syndrome,” Norman said. “I want to advocate for him and continue to raise awareness for him and the many others with Down syndrome.”

Terry was awarded a $5,000 scholarship and will compete in Miss Alabama in the summer of 2025. Norman received a $1,000 scholarship and the chance to compete in Miss Alabama’s Teen in March 2025.

These are the largest scholarships awarded in a preliminary in the state, Mims said. Both of the winners will also receive discounts and gift certificates from local businesses, as well as $2,000 for travel and accommodations for state competitions.

“It really takes a village, and Hoover has the best village of supporters,” Mims said.

Fourth runner-up for Miss Hoover was Anna Grace Deason, while Katherine Grigsby was third runner-up, Jayla Duncan was second runner-up, and Marissa Luna was first runner-up. For Miss Hoover’s Teen, Allie Grace Broadhead was named third runner-up, Charlee Reid was second runner-up, and Megan Kent was first runner-up.

The 2024 Rising Stars, girls ages 7 to 11, also were recognized during the competition: Abby Ross Bentley, Elleigh Blackwell, Kolby Clay and Evan Riley Lofthus.