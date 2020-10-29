Todd named 1st African American president for University of Montevallo alumni group

× Expand Photo courtesy of University of Montevallo. Cynthia Todd, a Hoover resident who graduated from the University of Montevallo in 1988, this year began serving as the first African American president of the university’s National Alumni Association.

Cynthia Todd, a Hoover resident who graduated from the University of Montevallo in 1988, this year began serving as the first African American president of the university’s National Alumni Association.

Todd is focusing her efforts on engaging the university’s alumni and supporting its students.

“I am excited to serve as president of the UMNAA board. It is such an honor and privilege to serve our great alma mater,” Todd said. “We should be proud Montevallo alumni and let everyone know where we received our outstanding education.”

As UMNAA president, Todd has been working to provide more networking opportunities between alumni and students, bolster alumni engagement with the university and increase the association’s presence on social media and in the community.

She has served in several roles with the association since 2006 and served as president of the university’s Minority Alumni Club from 2015-17. Professionally, Todd is the operations manager of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, and she has worked with the company for nearly 12 years.

She previously worked as a manager at Protective Life in Birmingham for more than 20 years.

“Clearly, the Bachelor of Business Administration degree I earned from the University of Montevallo prepared me for a successful career in management,” Todd said. “Because of the exceptional education I received at Montevallo, I am a proven business management professional with more than 30 years of experience and a track record of consistent promotions and increasing responsibilities.”

During her time as a student at Montevallo, Todd served as president of the Alpha Kappa Psi professional business fraternity and was an active member of Inspirational Voices of Christ, the African American Society and Omicron Delta Kappa National Honor Society.

She received several honors, including Senior Elite, Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges, Golson Scholars Seminar, The Wall Street Journal Annual Achievement Award, the John A. House Award and The United States Achievement Academy National Collegiate Award.

Other members of the University of Montevallo’s National Alumni Association board of directors include:

Stephanie Shaw, president-elect, Class of 1993

Toni Leo, past president, parliamentarian, Class of 1980

Jean Kline, vice president of finance/treasurer, Class of 1977

Diane Ray, vice president of board development, secretary, Class of 1968

Greg Lee, vice president for alumni clubs, Class of 1999

Dr. Terra Miller, vice president for alumni services, Class of 2006

Christopher Williams, vice president for awards and recognition, Class of 2007

Eddie C. Baker III, vice president for student services, Class of 2004

Megan Randolph, vice president for special events, Class of 2006

