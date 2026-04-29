Tippi Toes dance company puts on Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party (video/photos)

Moms and daughters take part in a dance party at the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Video by Jon Anderson/Hoover Sun.
About 120 moms and daughters took part in a Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party put on by the Tippi Toes dance company on Saturday, April 25.
The tea party was held at Riverchase United Methodist Church and included tea and refreshments, a princess dance party, princess crowns and a princess bingo game.
Tippi Toes will be putting on princess camps this summer, including two open to the public at the Pelham Recreation Center on June 8-12 and Riverchase Day School On July 27-31. See more details at tippitoesdance.com.
Here's the photo gallery from Saturday's party:
1 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Moms and daughters take part in the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
2 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Jenna and Victoria Way of Homewood, Alabama, take part in a dance party during the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
3 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Stacey McLane, and her daughter, Evelyn, take part in the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
4 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Kayleigh and Ellie Claire Brown take part in the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
5 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Moms and daughters take part in the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
6 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
A mom dances with girls during the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
7 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Maadeline Parrish, a manager for the Tippi Toes dance company, takes a selfie with Hellen Higgins at the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
8 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Megan Mixon and her daughter, Collins, take part in the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
9 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Moms and daughters dance during the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
10 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Madeline Parrish, a manager for the Tippi Toes dance company , leads girls in a dance during the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
11 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Moms and daughters take part in the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
12 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Madeline Parrish, a manager for the Tippi Toes dance company , leads girls in a dance during the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
13 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
A mother and daughter take part in the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
14 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Madeline Parrish, a manager for the Tippi Toes dance company , leads girls in a dance during the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
15 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Moms and daughters take part in the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
16 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Madeline Parrish, a manager for the Tippi Toes dance company , leads girls in a dance during the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
17 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Moms and daughters take part in the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
18 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Moms and daughters take part in the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
19 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Jyma and Jaliyah Erskine take part in the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
20 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Binish and Rumi Panjwani take part in the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
21 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Girls take part in a princess dance during the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
22 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Moms and daughters take part in the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
23 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Julie and Abigail Ferrell of Indian Spring Village take part in the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
24 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Moms and daughters take part in the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
25 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Moms and daughters take part in the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
26 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
Moms and daughters dance during the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
27 of 27
Photo by Jon Anderson
A mom dances with girls during the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.