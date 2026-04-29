Tippi Toes dance company puts on Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party (video/photos)

× Moms and daughters take part in a dance party at the Tippi Toes Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Video by Jon Anderson/Hoover Sun.

About 120 moms and daughters took part in a Mother/Daughter Princess Tea Party put on by the Tippi Toes dance company on Saturday, April 25.

The tea party was held at Riverchase United Methodist Church and included tea and refreshments, a princess dance party, princess crowns and a princess bingo game.

Tippi Toes will be putting on princess camps this summer, including two open to the public at the Pelham Recreation Center on June 8-12 and Riverchase Day School On July 27-31. See more details at tippitoesdance.com.

Here's the photo gallery from Saturday's party: