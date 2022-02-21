Time to vote for Hoover's most eligible bachelor and bachelorette

We asked, and you answered.

The Hoover Sun asked for help in finding Hoover’s most eligible bachelor and bachelorette, and you came forward with 18 nominations, including 15 women and three men.

Three of the women nominated declined to participate, leaving 12 bachelorettes in the running. So now, it’s time to vote. Look over the information provided for each nominee and cast your vote for one bachelor and one bachelorette at the bottom of the list.

We may come back for another round of voting among top finalists in the bachelorette contest. It’s time to let your voice be heard. Voting will run through March 7. One vote per person. Who’s the best catch?

THE BACHELORS:

CAMERON DAY

Name: Cameron Day

Age: 29

Occupation: Recruiter

Reason for nominating him: He's a great guy who has the biggest heart and so much to offer. He has a great body and is an extremely attractive guy. He is super-hard-working but always makes time for his friends and family. He has the most contagious laugh and smile. He is definitely the most eligible bachelor.

ERIC SJOSTROM

Name: Eric Sjostrom

Age: 25

Occupation: Professional player for Tampa Bay Cannons in the American Ultimate Disc League; shopper for Shipt

Reason for nominating him: Eric is an incredible professional Ultimate Frisbee player (He played for Team USA at Worlds a couple of years ago in Germany!), has a huge heart, a great sense of humor and is very handsome. I'd love for him to find the right one!

ZACH WOOD

Name: Zach Wood

Age: 38

Occupation: Pharmacist

Reason for nominating him: Zach is Hoover's most eligible bachelor because he is a catch: generous, funny and all around one of the kindest people you will meet. Zach puts other people's needs before his own and is extremely empathetic. He cares for the community as the chief pharmacist at Ross Bridge Pharmacy, ensuring patients have their health care needs met in the midst of a pandemic. In his off time, he is dedicated to his friends and family, an avid University of Alabama fan and audiobook aficionado. Zach has a sly sense of humor and always has the perfect quip to make his friends laugh. It's been a trying few years. Make life easier. Settle down, feel loved and grow old with Zach (Hoover's most eligible bachelor).

THE BACHELORETTES:

RYLEE BISHOP

Name: Rylee Bishop

Age: 27

Occupation: Health care billing specialist

Reason for nominating her: Rylee is the funniest person that I know, and she has the best heart. She deserves the best.

AMY BROWNE

Name: Amy Browne

Age: 46

Occupation: Bumpus Middle School science teacher

Reason for nominating her: I nominate Amy because she is the salt of the Earth! She has a heart of gold. She is genuinely just a good person. A person that you root for! And she knows how to have fun, too!

JORDAN COTNEY

Name: Jordan Cotney

Age: 25

Occupation: Speech language pathologist

Reason for nominating her: Jordan is a great cook AND has a job, so she would be an ideal wife! She is loyal, kind and humble. Always up for an adventure, exercising and eating!

WENDY GEIST

Name: Wendy Geist

Age: 43

Occupation: Teen librarian

Reason for nominating her: She is awesome and gorgeous and such a fun person. Want to grab the city's best burger and a local brew? This is the gal for you!

BETH HAYNES

Name: Beth Haynes

Age: 47

Occupation: Works for a nonprofit and is a doctoral student at UAB in early childhood education

Reason for nominating her: Beth has never been married. She's smart, caring, talented and such a good person. She loves helping people, especially children. She's committed to making the world a better place through her work and continued studies. She loves gardening, sewing, painting, reading and learning new things. She's a graduate of Auburn University and holds a master's degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she's currently pursuing a doctorate in early childhood education. She's lives in the Birmingham area for 20 years, with 14 of those years in Hoover.

MELISSA HUGHEY

Name: Melissa Hughey

Age: 33

Occupation: Registered dietitian

Reason for nominating her: This person is my sister. She is the most amazing person I know, and any guy would be lucky to know her!

ELIZABETH LIGON

Name: Elizabeth Ligon

Age: 43

Occupation: Sales associate

Reason for nominating her: She is beautiful inside and out. She is generous with her time and attention. She sees the best in people. She deserves love and happiness.

KELSEA NASSIF

Name: Kelsea Nassif

Age: 28

Occupation: Marketing manager

Reason for nominating her: She has learned so much self love in the past three years of being single. She deserves a good partner who can also love her and bring her comfort and joy to her life. I don’t know anybody else more deserving of a good partner in life.

CAITLIN ROSS

Name: Caitlin Ross

Age: 22

Occupation: Student at University of Alabama

Reason for nominating her: Hot; extremely attractive

HANNAH SCHEUB

Name: Hannah Scheub

Age: 28

Occupation: Facilities coordinator for Vulcan Materials

Reason for nominating her: She is so fun, adventurous and single, so I want her to find her person!

JADE SKELTON

Name: Jade Skelton

Age: 20

Occupation: Esthetician

Reason for nominating her: She has the most kind heart and loves to help others. She puts everyone first and is so funny. Kindest soul I have ever met. … She is an amazing person. … Beautiful soul, loves unconditionally, loyal and heart of gold. Georgeous and has a wonderful testimony! … She is strong, smart, funny and deserves to have an amazing partner! … She is the best person I know with a heart of gold. … She knows God has the right man picked out for her and believes this may be part of the journey to find him!

KATIE WHALEN

Name: Katie Whalen

Age: 31

Occupation: Pediatric hematology/oncology nurse at Children's of Alabama; owns Brie Mine Bham charcuterie business

Reason for nominating her: Katie is an amazing, beautiful young woman with a huge heart. Her day job is caring for children with cancer as a nurse at Children's of Alabama. She also owns an extremely successful charcuterie small business in her free time. People who know her say she is kind, caring, funny and as beautiful inside as she is on the outside. She is generous with her time and her energy, and an incredibly loyal friend. She has had HORRIBLE luck with less than stellar men so far, and I would love for her to find someone who treats her like the treasure that she is.

