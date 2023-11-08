The Trouble Notes 'progressive world folk' trio to play at Brock's Gap Brewing Co.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stefanie Tendler The Trouble Notes is "progressive world folk trio based in Europe.

The Trouble Notes, a “progressive world folk” trio based in Europe, is scheduled to perform at the Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. in Trace Crossings on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The band earlier this year was playing festivals in the United Kingdom and Europe and now is in the middle of a “More Violins, Less Violence” tour in Canada and the United States, including stops in Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, New York City, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Atlanta, Knoxville and Detroit.

The Trouble Notes, which plays a mixture of various folk music styles, was formed in 2013 by violinist Bennet Cerven from America and includes German guitarist Florian Eisenschmidt and Australian drummer Julian Lardis.

Their debut studio album, “Lose Your Ties,” debuted in the top 10 in dozens of countries and had songs featured in commercials, TV shows and films. This year, they released their second studio album, “Liberty Awaits.”

Faye Hatcher, a former BBC Radio show host, said the band’s “musical influences take you on a journey around the world.” The band has played with acts such as Jethro Tull, Rodrigo Y Gabriela and America.

Their “More Violins, Less Violence” tour is raising money for charities helping children affected by violence from the war in Ukraine. The band asks for a $20 donation, with $1 of every ticket and $1 of every “More Violins, Less Violence” T-shirt purchase being donated to the “Stop War on Children” initiative.

The performance at Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m.