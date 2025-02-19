The McCrary Sisters to perform at Hoover Library Theatre Feb. 19-20

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Library Theatre The McCrary Sisters are scheduled to perform at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Feb. 19-20, 2025.

The McCrary Sisters, daughters of the late Rev. Samuel McCrary, a founding member of the legendary gospel quartet The Fairfield Four, are in concert tonight, Feb. 19, and Thursday night, Feb. 20, in the Hoover Library Theatre.

The trio sing gospel that melds traditional with contemporary influences of classic soul, Americana, blues, rock and R&B music.

Since forming their own group in 2011 and releasing their recording of “Amazing Grace” in 2021, The McCrary Sisters, dubbed “Nashville music royalty” by NPR, continue to share their family legacy, which has included performances with artists such as Bob Dylan, Elvis, Isaac Hayes and Stevie Wonder, Black Keys, Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood and many more.

Thursday night’s performance is sold out, but there were still 39 tickets left for Wednesday night’s show as of early this morning. Both shows start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $38 and can be purchased at thelibrarytheatre.org or by calling The Library Theatre box office at 205-444-7888 beginning at 10 a.m.