Taylor Hicks returns to Grand Ole Opry this week

× Expand Photo from Taylor Hicks X account Taylor Hicks

Hoover native Taylor Hicks is making a return to the Grand Ole Opry this week.

The “silver-haired fox” is scheduled to bring his soul music to the Opry House stage in Nashville again on Wednesday, June 26. Hicks is scheduled to appear along with Rhett Akins, The Del McCoury Band, Karley Scott Collins, Larry Fleet, Charlie McCoy, Don Schlitz and Jeannie Seely.

The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $53. Get tickets here.

See a short clip about Hicks' first performance at the Grand Ole Opry on June 16, 2023: