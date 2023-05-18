Taylor Hicks to give benefit concert Friday for Alabama Game Changers

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Taylor Hicks plays his harmonica before teeing off on hole 1 during the Drummond Company Celebrity ProAm of the Regions Tradition benefiting Children’s of Alabama on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Greystone Golf and Country Club.

Hoover native and “American Idol” Season 5 winner Taylor Hicks is holding a concert Friday night, May 19, at Samford University to benefit the Alabama Game Changers organization.

Alabama Game Changers, a nonprofit based in the Riverchase office park, for more than eight years has been working to address the needs of children with various learning disabilities (primarily dyslexia).

The services offered are expensive, so proceeds from this concert will help provide financial assistance for adopted children and children in foster care with learning disabilities.

Hicks’ concert is scheduled at Samford’s Wright Center from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

“Taylor has a heart for encouraging others to believe in themselves,” said Karen Belcher, one of the founders of Alabama Game Changers, in a press release. “People young, old and in between need be encouraged as we recover and rise from the pandemic years. Proceeds from this event will help a multitude of children reach their potential. In addition, we want people to enjoy a fun evening with great music and simply exhale from life’s stressors for a minute.”

Hicks said in the press release that he is excited to be back performing in the Birmingham area. “We are looking forward to a fun night for a fantastic cause,” he said. “It’s truly gonna be a game changer!”

Tickets are available for $35, or $20 for Samford students. Click here to view available seats and order tickets.