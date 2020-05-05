Take a virtual grand opening tour of new Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue center

×

The Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue center recently moved into its new 2,100-square-foot facility at 3432 Old Columbiana Road in Hoover.

A grand opening was scheduled for early April but could not be held due to the COVID-19 outbreak. So now, the Hoover Sun is giving people this virtual grand opening tour of the facility, which can house up to 50 cats until they are adopted.

People interested in adopting a cat or kitten should email kittykathaven1@gmail.com. More information is available on the rescue center’s website at kittykathavenrescue.org.