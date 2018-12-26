Symphony Volunteer Council celebrates Christmas

× Expand Submitted by Betsy Cooper Tom and Molly Bloetscher, Roberta Atkinson, Zane Rhoades, Liz Warren

Dr. Chandler and Jane Paris Smith hosted the annual SVC Christmas Party. Members were treated to Robert Raiford's turnip green soup and Martha Blacks annual eggnog, both of which were outstanding, along with many other treats provided by the members.

The Lois Pickard 2018 piano winner, 16-year-old Savannah Howard, entertained the crowd and was a joy to hear.

Attending the event from Hoover area were Roberta and Jim Atkinson, Molly Bee and Tom Bloetscher, Janet Lauer, Marguerite and Harry Handlin, Lin a d Jim Musgrove, Jo Broadwater, Robert Raiford and Zane Rhoades, Diane Ray,and Liz and Tom Warren.

