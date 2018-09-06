Summer Photo Contest Winners

Hoover Sun would like to thank all of the community members who participated in this year’s contest. Below are the winners.
CATEGORY 1
WINNER
Photo courtesy of Crystal Dillard
Brantson Dillard, 6, checks out what may lie beneath his feet at Moss Rock in Hoover.
1ST RUNNER-UP
Photo courtesy of Tim Fleming
Caroline Fleming plays during a summer picnic at Ross Bridge Farmers Market.
CATEGORY 2
WINNER
Photo courtesy of Brian Kubas
Xander and Kyle Kubas take a swim in the Blue Lagoon with their copy of Hoover Sun during a summer trip to Iceland.
1ST RUNNER-UP
Photo courtesy of Denis Tanner
Hadley Tanner catches up on her hometown news from the Hoover Sun while taking a break at the Grand Canyon.