Step Up for Down Syndrome supports families

The Step Up for Down Syndrome event was held at Veterans Park on Oct. 7. Families formed teams to honor their relatives with Down syndrome at the fundraiser.

One such team was Harrison’s Heroes, created by Hope Gibson and her family and friends in honor of two-year-old Harrison Gibson. The team wore matching T-shirts and had a custom banner for their tent.

Step Up for Down Syndrome included a walk around Veterans Park, inflatables, crafts, music, food trucks, face painters and more, benefiting Down Syndrome Alabama.

