Splash into summer: Explore summertime activities in Hoover

× Expand Staff photo Kate Fox, 5, runs through a butterfly tunnel of water as she plays at the Hoover Splash Pad on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

Now that school is out and kids are home, the day-to-day question remains: “What are we going to do today?”

Luckily, Hoover is packed with many low-effort ways to beat the summer lull — no registration, no packed schedule and no long drive required. Whether you are looking to cool off, burn energy or simply leave the house, here are some simple ways to make the most of summer right here in town.

MAKE A SPLASH

When the heat settles in for good, nothing saves a summer afternoon faster than water. Whether you're chasing a full pool day or just need 30 minutes of splash time before dinner, these Hoover spots deliver.

The City of Hoover has a splash pad that is fun for all ages. The Hoover Met’s Explore Playground and Splash Pad (1060 RV Trace) is nestled within the Hoover Met Complex. The Splash Pad is connected to a playground, where visitors can enjoy both water fun and a playground area. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit hoovermetcomplex.com/a-walk-through-the-explore-playground-splash-pad.

The Hoover YMCA (2250 John Hawkins Parkway) offers both a year-round outdoor recreational/lap pool and a seasonal children’s splash pad area. A membership is required for access to the pool at the Hoover YMCA. For more details and pool hours, visit ymcabham.org.

Moss Rock Preserve is a great place to wade in cool water during the summer. There are several areas perfect for wading. For more information, visit hooveral.org/214/Moss-Rock-Preserve.

INDOOR ESCAPES

× Expand Hoover Public Library

When the sun gets too strong or the rain rolls in, these air-conditioned spots offer cool relief and easy entertainment.

Summer reading: Whether you are a kid, a teen or an adult, the options for activities this summer at the Hoover Public Library are endless. This year’s theme is “Color Our World” and wraps up July 31. Participants in the summer reading program will have the opportunity to log books in exchange for prizes. For a complete list of activities and events happening at the Hoover Library this summer, visit hooverlibrary.org/events.

Arcade fun: Dave and Buster’s at the Riverchase Galleria is a great place to visit to play arcade games. For more information, visit daveandbusters.com.

EXPLORE THE OUTDOORS

Expand Staff photo Kids walk on a trail in the Moss Rock Preserve in Hoover, Ala.

Hoover is rich in green spaces that make it easy to stretch your legs, burn off some kid energy or take a morning walk before the heat rolls in.

Take a hike: Moss Rock Preserve is a great place for a hike with roughly 349 acres of covered trees, a waterfall, rocks and nature. There are 12 miles of trails for those wanting to hike. After hiking, be sure to visit Vecchia Pizzeria (610 Preserve Parkway Suite 100) or Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila (616 Preserve Parkway). For more information about Moss Rock Preserve, visit hooveral.org/214/moss-rock-preserve.

More parks and trails: Veterans Park, the Inverness Nature Park, Fleming Park on the Cahaba in Trace Crossings, Wildflower Park in Riverchase, Georgetown Park, the Hoover Lake House on Municipal Drive, Loch Haven Park and the Ross Bridge neighborhood in west Hoover all offer options for getting outdoors.

Go golfing: The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge (4000 Grand Ave.) has been called one of the top golf resorts in North America. For more information, visit

Expand Staff photo. Hannah Ray, 5, jumps off a block on the fitness court at Veterans Park as she and Mollie Maxie play on May 2, 2024.

rtgolf.com/rossbridge.

Additional places to enjoy the game, but do require a membership include Hoover Country Club (3140 Club Drive), Riverchase Country Club (2000 Club Road) or Greystone Golf and Country Club (4100 Greystone Drive).

Find the star: Nestled adjacent to the Hoover Country Club and Golf Course is Star Lake (3167 Starlake Drive). This is a great spot to take the whole family for a picnic or to see turtles, fish and even ducks in the lake. Star Lake has a large picnic area; public parking; a walking trail; and a four-acre lake. For more information about Star Lake, visit hooveralabama.gov/675/star-lake.

Expand Staff photo Gene Gautro, left, gathers and scores his arrows from a 40-meter target as Jennifer Walker, of Trussville, and her daughter Veronica, score and gather her arrows from a 50-meter target at the Hoover Archery Park on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Shoot some arrows: The Hoover Archery Park (3308 Afton Circle) is home to the Hoover Archery Team. The 2.5-acre park has an accessible covered shooting area, permanent targets at staggered distances and space to bring your own target. The paved parking lot funnels directly to the shooting shed. Restrooms are available. The park is open during daylight hours only. Users ages 16-64 need a valid hunting, heritage, fishing or Wildlife Management Area license to shoot. For more information, visit hooveralabama.gov/1099/hoover-archery-park.

LOCAL FLAIR

× Expand Staff photo. Families gathered at the Ross Bridge Farmers Market.

Need a place to find fresh produce or goods locally grown? These spots will provide entertainment and offer up things only found in Alabama.

Ross Bridge Farmers Market will be held each Friday from June 6 to July 25. The final market will conclude with a back-to-school bash. Held 4–8 p.m. at 2101 Grand Ave. For more information, visit rossbridgefarmersmarket.com.

The Market at Brock’s Gap will run on Saturdays through summer in the parking lot of Brock’s Gap Brewing Company. It includes local produce, meats, honey, baked goods and artisan items. For more information, visit brocksgapmarket.com.

Mr. P’s Butcher and Deli (813 Shades Crest Road) has been a Hoover staple since 1975. It offers deli sandwiches, fresh-cut meats and an old-school butcher counter. For more information, call (205) 823-6136 or visit mrpdeli.com.

TASTY BREAKS

Need an easy win to cool down or sweeten the day? These treats and local stops hit the spot.

The Whole Scoop (1021 Brocks Gap Parkway) serves up hand-dipped ice cream in more than 44 flavors. Customers are greeted by walls filled with painted spoons and photos of friends and family. For more information, visit thewholescoopicecream.com.

Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe (815 Shades Crest Road) offers premium ice cream shipped in from Wisconsin’s Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company. Flavor lists rotate weekly. For more information, visit bluffparkicecreamshop.com.

JUST BEYOND

If you've tapped out local options, these nearby spots offer quick-hit day trips.

Bear Mountain Blueberry Farm: Located near Clay, about 30 minutes away. Pick-your-own blueberries. Pesticide-free and cash only.

Lyon Blueberry Farm: About 45 minutes from Hoover in Wilsonville. Family friendly with generous summer hours.

Wadsworth Blueberry Farm: Located in Cropwell on Lake Logan Martin. Open dawn to dusk daily. Quiet and scenic — cash or check only.

McWane Science Center: A perfect spot for hot or rainy days. Multiple floors of hands-on exhibits. Located in downtown Birmingham. Visit mcwane.org for info.

Birmingham Museum of Art: Features more than 29,000 works, plus a kids' gallery and scavenger hunts. Admission is free. Food and strollers allowed in designated areas. Visit artsbma.org.

Birmingham Rotary Trail: A downtown walking trail for bikes, scooters, skateboards or a morning stroll. Runs from 20th Street to 24th Street. Visit birminghamrotary.org.

Peach Park: Located in Clanton. Known for peach ice cream, fried pies, and a barn playground. Visit the Peach Park Clanton Facebook page for more details.