Spain Park grad to compete in Miss Alabama as Miss Lake Martin

Hoover resident Scarlett Swiney is preparing to compete in the Miss Alabama pageant this June, representing Miss Lake Martin.

“I am really looking forward to the whole process and being with all of the other competitors,” Swiney, 19, said. “The camaraderie of a pageant is so much fun and you really get to know everyone and support each other during the whole process.”

“I was so excited to win the preliminary,” Swiney said. “I have always loved Lake Martin, and it has been a great experience because I have gotten to know more about the community and just really had a great time representing them.”

Contestants vying for the title of Miss Alabama can participate in various preliminary pageants held throughout the state. Some are “open” preliminaries where anyone can compete regardless of where they live, and some are considered “closed” preliminaries where you have to live in the area you are competing to qualify.

The Miss Lake Martin competition was considered an open preliminary.

Swiney’s community service initiative she is working to raise awareness on is Smiles are Worthwhile, where she seeks to help improve access to good dental care, supporting free and low-cost dental care.

“The state of Alabama is experiencing a dental crisis,” Swiney said. “Nearly half of Alabama’s kindergarten through third-grade students suffer from tooth decay, and rural areas often lack access to dental care.”

Through her initiative, she has worked to collect dental hygiene products for Cahaba Valley Health Care, which

helps provide free dental care for uninsured adults in financial need.

Swiney is also helping with a statewide campaign organized by the Alabama Dental Association called “More for Your Smile Alabama.”

“I have also gotten the opportunity to go and read to students in various elementary schools and try to help raise awareness for good dental health and prevention,” Swiney said. “It has been really fun for me because I do feel like it is making a difference.”

This will be Swiney’s first time to compete for the title of Miss Alabama.

“I am going to spend the next couple of weeks just focusing on making sure I have everything ready for Miss Alabama,” Swiney said. “I just wrapped up finals at school, and I am back home in Hoover so I feel like I can really devote time to it now that I am not focusing so much on school.”

Swiney’s talent will be a jazz dance to the song, “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” from the Broadway musical “Sweet Charity.”

Her evening gown she selected was something that makes her feel confident and comfortable.

“When I am wearing the evening gown I feel very beautiful and I think it will be something that represents me really well,” Swiney said.

The Miss Alabama competition will be held June 25–28 at Samford University’s Wright Center.

Swiney said the week of competition will be packed full of activities for contestants.

“I am really looking forward to the entire experience,” Swiney said. “I think getting to know all of the girls and just finding out more about them will be an amazing experience.”

“I already go to school with a few of them and just really can’t wait.”

Miss Hoover Emma Terry will also be competing for the title of Miss Alabama.

For more information about the pageant, or to follow the results, visit missalabama.com.