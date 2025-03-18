Sisters in Service: The Junior League of Birmingham's Choral Group

× 1 of 12 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 2 of 12 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 3 of 12 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 4 of 12 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Junior League of Birmingham choir members sing during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 5 of 12 Expand Junior League of Birmingham choir member Sally Yeilding sings during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 6 of 12 Expand Junior League of Birmingham choir member Sally Yeilding sings during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 7 of 12 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 8 of 12 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 9 of 12 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 10 of 12 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Junior League of Birmingham choir member and 380 resident Linda Lazar sings during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 11 of 12 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Junior League of Birmingham choir member and 380 resident Candy Whitaker sings during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 12 of 12 Expand Junior League of Birmingham choir director Amy Murphy sings during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

The Junior League of Birmingham's Choral Group, established in 1961, has become a vital part of the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB), an organization that has served the community for over 100 years. Originally formed as a small group of women from Mountain Brook, the choir has grown into a collective of over 70 singers from across Birmingham. Their mission is not only to perform but to use the healing power of music to connect with those in need.

Amy Murphy, the choir’s director since 2005, has been instrumental in fostering the group's growth and unity. She emphasizes that the choir is more than just a collection of individual voices. “We are the sum of sound,” Murphy said. “It’s not about one member; it’s about the collective effort, which parallels the league. It’s a collective effort for the collective good.” Murphy believes that music is a universal language that has the power to touch people in ways words cannot. “When someone has been touched by music, they crave that connection for the rest of their lives,” she reflects.

For Lynn Andrews, this connection has been deeply personal. A third-generation member of the choir, she found herself returning to the league after being a member in New York. “On the first anniversary of my mother’s passing, I was invited to the JLB Choral Group Dress Rehearsal, which happened to be at the league headquarters. After the performance, I was completely moved, brought to tears even, and decided that day, I would reinstate and transfer my membership serving in memory of my mother in the league where she was a member,” Andrews said.

The choir’s outreach, especially to underserved communities, is central to its mission. “We love working with the Exceptional Foundation. Kids there may never experience such a music performance, and I am happy to bring that joy to them,” Andrews explains, highlighting the importance of bringing music to people who may not have access to such experiences.

Danice Sockler, who joined the choir three years ago, shares a similar appreciation for the way the group brings people together. “The best gift has been meeting such amazing, welcoming women,” Sockler said. “I admit, I wouldn’t have met my neighbors otherwise.” For Sockler, the choir’s inclusivity has been a highlight. “We aren’t pigeonholed into a specific age group or demographic,” she said.

The choir’s bond extends beyond just music; it’s about supporting each other through life’s highs and lows. Andrews speaks to this sense of sisterhood, recalling how members support each other during difficult times. “At funerals, we support each other, sending flowers and meals,” she said. “It’s a true sisterhood.” This camaraderie helps create a strong foundation for the group, and it’s part of what keeps members like Sockler coming back. “The choir has made me feel a part of something larger than myself,” she said.

Through performances at nursing homes, schools and memory care centers, the choir’s music brings joy and healing to many. Murphy emphasizes the power of music in creating emotional connections. “Music helps break through barriers and reach people in ways words alone cannot.”

Andrews has witnessed firsthand how music can bring people back to life, so to speak. “I’ve seen how a person who is ‘shut down’ can light up when they hear the music,” she said. Whether it’s in a nursing home or a memory care center, the choir’s performances spark moments of recognition and joy. Sockler remembers a similar moment: “There was a man at a memory care center who started dancing with his daughter during our performance. It’s a special moment when you see how our music can inspire people.”

Today, the Junior League of Birmingham's Choral Group continues to grow and make an impact on the community, all while fostering a sense of sisterhood and connection among its members.