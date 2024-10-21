Fall in Love Fest brings singles together in search of a match

1 of 16
Host Jordan Masaeid-Hosey introduces Zeel Zavier to a potential match during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Guests go through speed dating during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Decorations at the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Host Jordan Masaeid-Hosey during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Guitarist Holguer Pimiento plays during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Guest orders a drink during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Guest piches his friend during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Trent Jones pitches himself during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Host Jordan Masaeid-Hosey sets up speed dating tables during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Guests speed date through Google translate during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Host Jordan Masaeid-Hosey during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Chandler Fullman speed dates during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Trent Jones speed dates during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Guests enjoy a speed dating round during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Host Jordan Masaeid-Hosey with Phil Sandoval Restaurante owner John Morice (L) and restaurant partner Zeel Zaveri (R) during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Jordan Masaeid-Hosey, owner of HBH Realty, adores two things: the city of Hoover and falling in love.
As Masaeid-Hosey sat in Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover one day, her friend and restaurant partner Zeel Zaveri approached her with a dilemma.
Zaveri recently attended Mohan Matchmaking in NYC, an Indian dating event with a high price tag. After Zaveri left without the woman of his dreams, Masaeid-Hosey took matters into her own hands.
Masaeid-Hosey posted on Facebook asking if anyone was interested in dating the 'anonymous' restaurant partner. To her surprise, her comment section flooded with singles interested in recruiting her for matchmaking services.
Zaveri and Masaeid-Hosey decided to host the free Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's on Oct. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m., inviting guests of all ages and backgrounds to mingle. Guests brought a friend to "pitch" them to the other singles and then they participated in a round of speed dating where they could converse privately.
The restaurant created a romantic atmosphere with Latin music, roses, balloons, drinks and excited attendees.
Some of the singles shared their profiles with the Hoover Sun. If you are looking to fall in love with one of these participants, let Masaeid-Hosey know and she will help you bring the connection to life.
First, bachelors Chandler Fullman and Trent Jones volunteered their personal information:
Host Jordan Masaeid-Hosey with guest Chandler Fullman during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Chandler Fullman: Mr. War Eagle
- 29, male financial advisor with Northwestern Mutual
- Looking for: sports fan, someone who is outgoing, passionate about life, Christian
- He loves: attending sports events, church events, concerts and travel
- Defining trait: lives and breathes Auburn sports
- "I once went 5,200 miles to watch Auburn golf."
- "She either needs to love Auburn or hate Auburn with all of her heart."
Trent Jones listens to singles presentations during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Trent Jones pitches himself
Trent Jones: Mr. Perfect
- 42, male working for Vault Spray Foam Installation
- Looking for: a travel partner who loves eating out
- He loves: travel, crab cakes, making videos, being creative, entrepreneurship
- Defining trait: plays guitar and speaks fluent Spanish
- "You can check out my Instagram @d.trent.jones."
Then, a few of the singles offered a summary of their best traits to see if a single may be interested in matching with them.
Anonymous
- 48, male
- Looking for: someone with whom he can get along
- He loves: talking about environmental sustainability issues, frisbee, football, reading, photography, cats and travel
Anonymous
- 46, male
- Looking for: a long-term partner, someone outgoing
- He loves: baking (specifically macaroons) and building things
Anonymous
- Male
- He loves: board games, his height (very tall)
- Defining traits: lived in China for many years, fluent in Chinese
Anonymous:
- Female
- She loves: driving race cards, singing and dancing, her grown kids, going to church
- Defining traits: age does not matter
Anonymous:
- Female
- She loves: to have fun, animals, her puppy dog
- Defining traits: a great nurse
Anonymous
- 24, female
- She loves: tequila, working hard, smiling
A few matches stayed behind to enjoy a drink at the bar after their speed dating round. Following the successful event, Masaeid-Hosey and Zaveri decided that they will host another mixer on Nov. 21 from 6-8 p.m., so click here to sign yourself up.
Contact Masaeid-Hosey on Facebook for more details or if one of these singles catches your eye.