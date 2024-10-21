Fall in Love Fest brings singles together in search of a match

× 1 of 16 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Host Jordan Masaeid-Hosey introduces Zeel Zavier to a potential match during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 2 of 16 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Guests go through speed dating during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 3 of 16 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Decorations at the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 4 of 16 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Host Jordan Masaeid-Hosey during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 5 of 16 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Guitarist Holguer Pimiento plays during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 6 of 16 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Guest orders a drink during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 7 of 16 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Guest piches his friend during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 8 of 16 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Trent Jones pitches himself during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 9 of 16 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Host Jordan Masaeid-Hosey sets up speed dating tables during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 10 of 16 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Guests speed date through Google translate during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 11 of 16 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Host Jordan Masaeid-Hosey during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 12 of 16 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Chandler Fullman speed dates during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 13 of 16 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Trent Jones speed dates during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 14 of 16 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Chandler Fullman speed dates during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 15 of 16 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Guests enjoy a speed dating round during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 16 of 16 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Host Jordan Masaeid-Hosey with Phil Sandoval Restaurante owner John Morice (L) and restaurant partner Zeel Zaveri (R) during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt Prev Next

Jordan Masaeid-Hosey, owner of HBH Realty, adores two things: the city of Hoover and falling in love.

As Masaeid-Hosey sat in Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover one day, her friend and restaurant partner Zeel Zaveri approached her with a dilemma.

Zaveri recently attended Mohan Matchmaking in NYC, an Indian dating event with a high price tag. After Zaveri left without the woman of his dreams, Masaeid-Hosey took matters into her own hands.

Masaeid-Hosey posted on Facebook asking if anyone was interested in dating the 'anonymous' restaurant partner. To her surprise, her comment section flooded with singles interested in recruiting her for matchmaking services.

Zaveri and Masaeid-Hosey decided to host the free Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's on Oct. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m., inviting guests of all ages and backgrounds to mingle. Guests brought a friend to "pitch" them to the other singles and then they participated in a round of speed dating where they could converse privately.

The restaurant created a romantic atmosphere with Latin music, roses, balloons, drinks and excited attendees.

Some of the singles shared their profiles with the Hoover Sun. If you are looking to fall in love with one of these participants, let Masaeid-Hosey know and she will help you bring the connection to life.

First, bachelors Chandler Fullman and Trent Jones volunteered their personal information:

× Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Host Jordan Masaeid-Hosey with guest Chandler Fullman during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

Chandler Fullman: Mr. War Eagle

29, male financial advisor with Northwestern Mutual

Looking for: sports fan, someone who is outgoing, passionate about life, Christian

He loves: attending sports events, church events, concerts and travel

Defining trait: lives and breathes Auburn sports

"I once went 5,200 miles to watch Auburn golf."

"She either needs to love Auburn or hate Auburn with all of her heart."

× Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Trent Jones listens to singles presentations during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on October 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

× Trent Jones pitches himself

Trent Jones: Mr. Perfect

42, male working for Vault Spray Foam Installation

Looking for: a travel partner who loves eating out

He loves: travel, crab cakes, making videos, being creative, entrepreneurship

Defining trait: plays guitar and speaks fluent Spanish

"You can check out my Instagram @d.trent.jones."

Then, a few of the singles offered a summary of their best traits to see if a single may be interested in matching with them.

Anonymous

48, male

Looking for: someone with whom he can get along

He loves: talking about environmental sustainability issues, frisbee, football, reading, photography, cats and travel

Anonymous

46, male

Looking for: a long-term partner, someone outgoing

He loves: baking (specifically macaroons) and building things

Anonymous

Male

He loves: board games, his height (very tall)

Defining traits: lived in China for many years, fluent in Chinese

Anonymous:

Female

She loves: driving race cards, singing and dancing, her grown kids, going to church

Defining traits: age does not matter

Anonymous:

Female

She loves: to have fun, animals, her puppy dog

Defining traits: a great nurse

Anonymous

24, female

She loves: tequila, working hard, smiling

A few matches stayed behind to enjoy a drink at the bar after their speed dating round. Following the successful event, Masaeid-Hosey and Zaveri decided that they will host another mixer on Nov. 21 from 6-8 p.m., so click here to sign yourself up.

Contact Masaeid-Hosey on Facebook for more details or if one of these singles catches your eye.