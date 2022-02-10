Shades Mountain Woman's Club celebrates 50th anniversary

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Shades Mountai 220205_Shades_Mtn_Womans_Club3 The Shades Mountain Woman's Club held its 50th anniversary celebrationat Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Among attendees were, front row from left, Lou Inzinna, Phyllis Tinsley, Elease Smith, Mary Sowell, Cathy Barker and club President Roberta Atkinson; and back row from left, Jean Ingram, Gayle Sullivan Jones, Cynthia Brast, Patsy Martens and Pam Thompson. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Shades Mountai 220205_Shades_Mtn_Womans_Club2 The Shades Mountain Woman's Club held its 50th anniversary celebrationat Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Among attendees were club President Roberta Atkinson and Randy Matthews of Ozark, who is the state president for the General Federation of Women's Clubs. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Shades Mountai 220205_Shades_Mtn_Womans_Club1 The Shades Mountain Woman's Club held its 50th anniversary celebrationat Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Among attendees were, from left, current members Cathy Barker, Roberta Atkinson, Sharon Chapman, Pam Thompson, Patsy Martens and Jean Ingram, all of Hoover. Prev Next

The Shades Mountain Woman’s Club on Feb. 5 celebrated its 50th anniversary at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with a combination of current and former members.

The club, which has many members from Hoover, was instrumental in the formation of the Hoover Beautification Board, for years lobbied for the city of Hoover to start a hazardous waste collection day (which happened in 2000), and in 1978 worked to establish a home for victims of child abuse in Jefferson County, according to information provided by member Pam Thompson.

The Shades Mountain Woman’s Club in 1980 started the Miss Alabama Booster Club to help provide scholarship money and food for the competition and to assist participants in their dressing rooms. That booster club has disbanded, but some of its members still assist at the competition, Thompson said.

The primary fundraiser for the Shades Mountain Woman’s Club for many years was a hands-on art station for children at the Bluff Park Art Show. For $5 (and later $10), parents could let their children take part in supervised art activities while the parents perused the art show. That fundraiser was turned over to a Girl Scout troop in 2021.

The Shades Mountain Woman’s Club also sponsors three Juniorette clubs for high school girls in Hoover, Helena and Pelham, planning meetings with speakers and community service projects.

The club, which is a chapter of the national General Federation of Women’s Clubs, welcomed GFWC Alabama President Randy Matthews to its Feb. 5 celebration.

Jan Greer, a member of the Shades Mountain Woman’s Club is scheduled to be the next state president, starting in April.

Other club members currently serving at the state level include Roberta Atkinson as parliamentary advisor and finance chairwoman, Jean Ingram as headquarters chairwoman and Miss Alabama chairwoman and Cathy Barker as bylaws chairwoman. Barker also serves on the elections committee for the national GFWC.

Club members serving in leadership roles at the central Alabama district level include Thompson as district treasurer, Atkinson as district parliamentary advisor and bylaws chairwoman, Barker as Junior Advocates chairwoman and Shannon Burns as Juniorette chairwoman.

The Shades Mountain Woman’s Club currently has 16 members and welcomes women of any age who are interested in volunteer work. The club meets the second Thursday of every month from September through May at 6:30 p.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

For more information, contact Thompson at pamrayt@gmail.com.