Shades Crest Baptist Church calls Nic Seaborn as new pastor

Nic Seaborn, at left, will be the new pastor at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama. He is shown here with his wife, Rachel, 3-year-old daughter Darcy and 1-year-old son Ellliot.

Shades Crest Baptist Church on Sunday called Nic Seaborn to be the church’s new pastor after a 10-month search.

Seaborn, 32, currently is the senior pastor at Raleigh Avenue Baptist Church in Homewood. He preached at Shades Crest Baptist Sunday morning, and the church voted unanimously afterward to invite him to be their pastor, said Cathy Bearden, a member of the church’s pastor search committee.

Seaborn will start at Shades Crest Baptist on July 26 and preach his first sermon as pastor on Aug. 1, Bearden said.

He is a native of Guin and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Christian studies from Union University in 2011, a master’s degree in divinity from Beeson Divinity School at Samford University in 2014 and currently is pursuing a doctorate from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He started serving at Raleigh Avenue Baptist Church in 2012 and was named senior pastor there in February 2014. Raleigh Avenue Baptist has about 100 members, he said.

Shades Crest Baptist has about 670 members and had an average attendance of 440 people in two services prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and is growing back toward that number now, Bearden said.

Seaborn and his wife, Rachel, have two children: a 3-year-old daughter named Darcy and a 1-year-old son named Elliot.

Seaborn is replacing Brian Lee, who retired at the end of August 2020 after 7½ years at Shades Crest Baptist and moved to Jackson, Tennessee.

The pastor search committee reviewed more than 200 resumes, and Seaborn’s name kept rising to the top as they went through the search process, Bearden said. “We are beyond excited,” she said.

The excitement and energy in the sanctuary Sunday morning was clear, she said.

“It was one of those momentous moments,” she said. “We all felt the presence of the Holy Spirit in that room.”

Seaborn said what drew him to Shades Crest Baptist the most is the love the church has for Christ and the Bluff Park and Hoover community. The church shares the same passions that he and his wife have, he said.

“Our hearts are just overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement at what the Lord is doing in bringing us together,” he said. “We cannot wait to get started.”

