40 vendors, plus wine and whiskey tastings, set for 2018 Taste of Hoover

A representative of Savoie Catering plates their fried Cajun rice balls during the 2017 Taste of Hoover in Aldridge Gardens. This year's event will be Oct. 11. Staff photo.

Prices for the Taste of Hoover event at Aldridge Gardens continue rising, but Aldridge CEO Tynette Lynch said the bang is definitely worth the bucks.

This year — the seventh year for the event — Aldridge Gardens members will pay $45 for tickets to sample food and beverages from restaurants and caterers across the city, while non-members will pay $50.

That’s a $5 increase from last year and the second year in a row that ticket prices have gone up.

“We really haven’t had any pushback for raising the price of tickets,” Lynch said. “We just feel like it’s well worth it — the entertainment and the food.”

Plus, the event is a fundraiser for the gardens, she said.

The event typically sells out in advance and last year drew about 400 people — a record. More tickets were sold last year because more restaurants were participating and organizers were less concerned about running out of food, Lynch said.

This year, they expect to have about 40 restaurants, caterers and beverage providers participating, including several first-time restaurants and wine and whiskey tastings, Lynch said.

Some of the scheduled participants include Back Forty Beer Co., Cajun Steamer, Coca-Cola, Customs Cafe, Five Star Catering, Fried Green Tomatoes, Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, Merk’s Tavern & Kitchen, Metro Diner, Moss Rock Tacos & Tequila, Panopic Catering, Rock N Roll Sushi, Simply Infused, Swamp Monster BBQ, The Boot at The Grove and The Greek Kouzina.

The 18-member Birmingham Heritage Band is slated to provide the entertainment for the outdoor event. “We’re really excited about it,” Lynch said.

The 2018 Taste of Hoover will be 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 11. The Hoover Sun is a sponsor. Tickets can be obtained at aldridgegardens.com until the event sells out.