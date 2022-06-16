Sendoff party set for Monday for Miss Hoover 2022 Jordan Carraway

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Carnaggio Miss Hoover 2022 Jordan Carraway

The city of Hoover is having a sendoff reception for Miss Hoover 2022 Jordan Carraway on Monday, June 20, as she prepares to head to the Miss Alabama 2022 competition in Homewood.

The reception is planned for 4:30 p.m. in the lobby at Hoover City Hall. People are invited to meet Carraway, a 21-year-old Auburn University student from Daphne, and wish her well in the state competition. Light refreshments will be provided.

Carraway has been representing the city of Hoover since being crowned Miss Hoover 2022 in August of last year, attending events such as the Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit in December and Celebrate Hoover Day in April.

Carraway, who aims to be an Air Force C-130 pilot and astronaut one day, also has been busy encouraging young girls who have an interest in male-dominated fields. She has worked at camps at the Huntsville Space and Rocket Center and has been invited to an advanced space academy at the Florida Institute of Technology.

Carraway will join 39 other competitors in checking in for the Miss Alabama competition at the Samford University Wright Center on June 26. Rehearsals and interviews are scheduled for June 27-28, and preliminaries will be June 29-July 1. The top 15 competitors will take the Wright Center stage for the finals on Saturday, July 2.

The Miss Hoover competition is an open competition, meaning participants don’t have to live in Hoover.