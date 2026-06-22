Schumacher, Crumpton win Miss Hoover, Miss Hoover's Teen 2027

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of city of Hoover Miss Hoover 2026 Ali Mims crowns Julia Schumacker as Miss Hoover 2027 with assistance from Miss Alabama's Teen Grier Feldman at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, June 20, 2026. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of city of Hoover Miss Hoover's Teen 2027 Cambree Crumpton, at left, and Miss Hoover 2027 Julia Schumacker at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, June 20, 2026. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of city of Hoover Miss Hoover 2027 Julia Schumacker × 4 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of city of Hoover Miss Hoover's Teen 2027 Cambree Crumpton × 5 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of city of Hoover Miss Hoover's Teen 2027 Cambree Crumpton, second from left, and Miss Hoover 2027 Julia Schumacker, third from left, are joined by Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis and Miss Hoover director Stephanie Derzis. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of city of Hoover Finalists in the Miss Hoover 2027 and Miss Hoover's Teen 2027 competition were, from left, Miss Hoover's Teen 2027 first runner-up Kate Hendon, Miss Hoover's Teen 2027 Cambree Crumpton, Miss Hoover 2027 Julia Schumacker, Miss Hoover 2027 first runner-up Mikella Anderson and Miss Hoover 2027 second runner-up Sarah Claire Hults. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of city of Hoover Miss Hoover 2026 Ali Mims, left, and Miss Alabama's Teen Grier Feldman speak at the Miss Hoover 2027 and Miss Hoover's Teen 2027 competitions at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, June 20, 2026. × 8 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of city of Hoover Contestants in the Miss Hoover 2027 and Miss Hoover's Teen 2027 competition line up on stage at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, June 20, 2026. × 9 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of city of Hoover Miss Hoover's Teen 2027 Cambree Crumton, left, and Miss Hoover 2027 Julia Schumacker embrace after being crowned at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, June 22, 2026. Prev Next

Julia Schumacher, a 21-year-old University of Alabama student from Mankato, Minnesota, was crowned Miss Hoover 2027 Saturday night at the Hoover Library Theatre.

Cambree Crumpton, a 16-year-old Chilton County High School student, won the Miss Hoover’s Teen 2027 title at the same event.

Schumacher earlier this month was first runner-up in the Miss Alabama 2026 competition, competing as Miss Tuscaloosa 2026. She said in a social media post that winning Miss Hoover means a lot to her and gives her a chance to continue advancing her community service initiative, which is advocating for cardiac emergency preparedness.

“My journey within this (Miss Alabama) organization has deepened my passion for service, and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve the city of Hoover and truly make an impact,” Schumacker wrote. “Over the past year, I have worked to expand CPR and AED education while increasing access to lifesaving outdoor AED cabinets across Alabama. I look forward to working alongside Mayor (Nick) Derzis, first responders, and community partners to help make Hoover a heart-safe city where residents are equipped with the tools and confidence to save a life. I am also eager to continue advocating for the John Wesley Foster Act and stronger cardiac emergency preparedness measures in our schools!”

She is seeking a bachelor’s degree in management with a concentration in health care analytics. This spring, she was inducted into The XXXI, Mortar Board, The Anderson Society, and Blue Key honor societies.

“The road to Miss Alabama begins again, and all I can feel is joy and gratitude,” Schumacker wrote. “Thank you, Lord, for blessing me with this opportunity and for placing the city and people of Hoover into my life. I am ready to lead with heart and reflect His light in everything I do!”

Crumpton, the new Miss Hoover’s Teen, lives in Clanton and formerly was named Miss Iron City’s Teen. She has a community service initiative that focuses on helping children and families get access to eye and vision care.

Both Schumacker and Crumpton performed dances as their talent in the Miss Hoover and Miss Hoover’s Teen competitions, and both won the talent judging.

The first runner-up for Miss Hoover was Mikella Anderson of Prattville, and the second runner-up was Sarah Claire Hults of Mobile. The first runner-up for Miss Hoover’s Teen was Kate Hendon of Roanoke.

Schumacker won a $5,000 scholarship by winning Miss Hoover, and Crumpton won a $1,000 scholarship by winning Miss Hoover's Teen. Both Schumacker and Crumpton will advance and compete next year in the Miss Alabama and Miss Alabama’s Teen competitions.