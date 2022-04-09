Runners brave cool temps for 2022 High Country 5K in Bluff Park

by

Runners take off at the start of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Russell Cready, 30, of the Riverchase community in Hoover, Alabama, crosses the finish line as the winner of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

A runner nears the finish line of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Kelly Moujoodi nears the finish line of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. This year's race was held dedicated to her late husband, Jeremy Moujoodi, a longtime Hoover resident and Hoover High graduate who died in July at age 33. Jeremy Moujoodi holds the High Country 5K course record.

Steven Guy pushes his daughters, 4-year-old Lilly Kate and 1-year-old Eliza, in a stroller in the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Runners prepare for the start of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Runners near the finish line of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Runners near the finish line of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Tamsyn Gibbs, 15, of the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, maintains her lead as the top female runner in the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Isaac Garcia, at left, and Jorge Garcia stretch prior to the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Runners make their way along the course of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

A runner nears the finish line of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Runners near the finish line of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Shades Crest Baptist Church Pastor Nic Seaborn welcomes runners to the High Country 5K put on by the church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Matthew Allen nears the finish line of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

A runner nears the finish line of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Lucy Benoit and Sarah Hertz visit the snack table at the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

A runner and her dog near the finish line of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Pancakes and sausage await runners after the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Jorge Garcia Sr. and Jorge Garcia Jr. get pancakes after the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Dwight Spence, at right, serves pancakes after the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Runners in the the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, take part in the pancake breakfast served after the race.

Runners take off at the start of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Runners take off at the start of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Runners make their way along the course of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

A runner makes his way along the course of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

A runner nears the finish line of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Medals sit ready for distribution to runners after the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Bluff Park Elementary School Principal Ami Weems makes her way along the course at the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Runners take off at the start of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Runners near the finish line of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

About 130 runners took to the streets of Bluff Park Saturday morning for the 20th annual High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church.

Thirty-year-old Russell Cready of Riverchase won the race with a time of 18 minutes, 51 seconds. Fifteen-year-old Tamsyn Gibbs of Bluff Park was the top female finisher with a time of 22 minutes, 6 seconds.

This year’s race was dedicated to the course record-holder, Jeremy Moujoodi, a longtime Hoover resident and Hoover High graduate who died in July at age 33. His record time for the course is 15 minutes, 43.8 seconds. His wife, Kelly Moujoodi, participated in this year’s race.

The church also held a 1-mile fun run for children ages 7 and younger after the 5K. Race participants and their families took part in a free pasta dinner at the church Friday night and a pancake breakfast after the race Saturday.