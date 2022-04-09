Runners brave cool temps for 2022 High Country 5K in Bluff Park

×

Kelly Moujoodi nears the finish line of the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. This year's race was held dedicated to her late husband, Jeremy Moujoodi, a longtime Hoover resident and Hoover High graduate who died in July at age 33. Jeremy Moujoodi holds the High Country 5K course record.