Riverchase Women’s Club holds first responder fashion show

× Expand Submitted by Riverchase Women’s Club Riverchase Women’s Club members at the First Responders on the Runway fashion show.

Riverchase Women’s Club started the 2018-2019 season with a fun-filled evening on Sept. 13. Their first program was First Responders on the Runway, a new twist on their regular fashion show.

The first responders included Hoover police officers and firefighters, with fashions provided by Von Maur. Police Chief Nick Derzis was the emcee. The evening also had five collegiate baskets that were raffled and money was presented to Derzis to help local charity Wings of Hope Pediatric Foundation, which helps families of pediatric cancer patients.

× Expand First Responders on the Runway fashion show participants. Back row (L to R): Cory Lamon (fire medic), Officer Matthew Bond with /K9 Fancy, Police Chief Nick Derzis, Fire Chief Clay Bentley, Fire Lt. Chris Fulmer, Officer Brian Hale and Tammy Gilbert (police administrative services supervisor). Front row (L to R): Officer Katie Bonham and Jonathan Piteo (fire medic).

The Riverchase Women’s Club would like to thank Hoover’s first responders for the work they do every day and their participation in making the fashion show a success.

Submitted by Riverchase Women’s Club