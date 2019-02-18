Riverchase TNT consignment sale returns

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sarah Patrick. The Riverchase Day School Tried ’N True Children’s Consignment Sale will be Feb. 28 to March 2.

Riverchase Day School will hold its Tried ’N True Children’s Consignment Sale Feb. 28 to March 2.

The popular event serves as an annual fundraiser for the school and will be held at Riverchase United Methodist Church.

RDS Assistant Director Sarah Patrick said she expects more than 1,000 shoppers to attend the sale, which typically raises around $25,000.

“It has grown and grown,” Patrick said. “It started in 1996 in our fellowship hall and has now been moved to The Well, which is the gymnasium here at Riverchase Methodist.”

Patrick said the event features children’s clothes, from newborn to youth, along with children’s furniture, toys, games and other items.

The sale will be open to the public on Friday, March 1, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, March 2, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Patrick said select items will be sold at a 30 percent discount on Saturday.

There also will be a presale on Thursday, Feb. 28, that is open to volunteers and vendors. Those interested in volunteering or vending can register in advance at riverchase-tnt.com.

“The sale is 100 percent run by volunteers,” Patrick said, “so success depends on our volunteers.”

In addition to benefiting the day school, which serves children ages six months through kindergarten, proceeds from the sale will go to the Charlie Jean Fund.

Patrick said Jean is a former Riverchase student who has persevered through childhood cancer. Jean’s mother and grandmother are teachers at the day school, Patrick said. The fund helps families with a child fighting cancer at Children’s of Alabama.

Riverchase United Methodist Church is at 1953 Old Montgomery Highway.