Riverchase's Elaina Burt in Orlando to compete in Miss America's Teen

Elaina Burt, a Riverchase resident serving as the current Ms. Alabama’s Teen, is in Orlando this week to participate in the 2024 Miss America’s Teen competition.

Burt, a senior at Briarwood Christian High School, had her private interview with the judges Sunday morning.

“I shared my mission, vision and heart for the @missamericasteen opportunity!” Burt shared on Facebook. “Thank you for all the prayers and encouragement this morning! This Alabama girl sure did feel special!”

The preliminary competition that includes fitness and evening wear is set for 6 p.m. central time Tuesday, Jan. 9, and the talent competition is at 3 p.m. central time Thursday, Jan. 11. The finals for Miss America’s Teen are scheduled for 6 p.m. central time Saturday, Jan. 13.

All of the events can be purchased as a $99 streaming bundle at watchmissamerica.com.