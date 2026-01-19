Riverchase Country Club gains new golf director

× Expand Photo from Riverchase Country Club Facebook page Patrick Patterson is the new director of golf at the Riverchase Country Club.

The Riverchase Country Club this month welcomed Patrick Patterson as the club’s new director of golf.

Patterson comes to Riverchase from the Anniston Country Club, where he served as a teaching professional since November 2024 and a golf pro for about 3½ years before that. Patterson also served as director of instruction for the Pebblehurst Golf and Putter Lab in Homewood and has his own golf instruction business called Patterson Golf Performance.

He recently was named one of Golf Digest’s Best Young Teachers in America for 2025-26 and best teachers in Alabama for 2024-25. He is a certified golf pro by the PGA of America and a Titleist Performance Institute certified expert who believes in building a golf swing based on how a golfer physically moves, according to his bio for the Grass League.

Since 2016, at least 45 junior golfers have extended their playing career to the college level under his tutelage.

Patterson has a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and exercise science from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.