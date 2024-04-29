Rissi Palmer to close out Hoover Library Theatre 2023-24 season this week

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Library Theatre. Rissi Palmer

Rissi Palmer, a country singer and special correspondent for Country Music Television’s “Hot Country Countdown,” closes out the Hoover Library Theater season this week with performances scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 2-3.

Hoover Public Library Fine Arts Director Matina Johnson described Palmer as “very much an up-and-comer” who is “hot on the momentum trajectory.”

Palmer was born in Pittsburgh and spent her adolescent years in St. Louis. She was raised in a musical family that loved both country and R&B and had her first label deal by the age of 19.

She released her debut self-titled album in 2007 with singles such as “Country Girl,” “Hold On To Me” and “No Air,” and she since has independently released a Christmas single, her first children’s album, “Best Day Ever,” and an extended play track titled “Back Porch Sessions.” Her most recent album, “Revival,” was released in 2019.

Palmer has performed at the White House and New York’s Lincoln Center and had multiple appearances at the Grand Ole Opry. She has toured extensively and shared stages with Taylor Swift, The Eagles, Chris Young, Charley Crockett, Miko Marks and many more, as well as had national appearances on “Oprah & Friends,” “CMT Insider,” CNN, “CBS This Morning,” “Good Morning America,” “Entertainment Tonight” and Fox Soul’s “The Book of Sean.”

Palmer launched her own radio show, called “Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer,” on Apple Music Country.

Tickets cost $35 plus a $3 processing fee and can be obtained at thelibrarytheatre.com or by calling the Hoover Library Theatre box office at 205-444-7888. Box offices hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.