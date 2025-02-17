Public events planned for Miss America homecoming celebration this Saturday

× Expand Photo from Miss Alabama Facebook page Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard, who was Miss Hoover 2024 and Miss Alabama 2024, waves after being crowned Miss America in Orlando on Jan. 5, 2025.

Several public events are planned this coming Saturday, Feb. 22, as a homecoming celebration for Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard, who was Miss Hoover 2024 and then Miss Alabama 2024.

First will be an autograph session at the Soiree Event Gallery at 2132 Lornaridge Lane in Hoover from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Stockard won’t be the only one signing autographs. Also scheduled to be present are two other Miss America winners from Alabama (Miss America 2005 Deidre Downs and Miss America 1995 Heather Whitestone), as well as 24 other state winners who participated in the Miss America 2025 competition, Miss America’s Teen 2025 Peyton Bolling from Arkansas and Miss America’s Teen 2025 first runner-up Ali Mims, who was Miss Hoover’s Teen 2024.

The autograph session is free to attend, said Debra Talley, the state field director for the Miss Alabama organization.

Then on Saturday night, there is a dinner planned at the Vestavia Country Club that offers people a chance to mix and mingle with Stockard and at least 11 other former Miss Alabama winners, including Downs and Whitestone.

The cost of the dinner is $125 and includes a ticket to a showcase event immediately following at Samford University's Leslie S. Wright Fine Arts Center. Reservations can be made by emailing the names of your guests to tickets@missalabama.com. Payment methods accepted are Venmo, PayPal, check or credit card. The reservation deadline for the dinner is noon on Wednesday, Feb. 19. There are 350 seats available for the dinner in total.

The showcase event at the Wright Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will include talent performances by all of the top 11 contestants in the Miss America 2025 competition and several performances by former Miss Alabama winners, Talley said.

The opening number for the showcase will include all 45 of the contestants slated to compete in the MIss Alabama 2025 competition in June, Talley said. The Wright Center seats 2,500 people, she said.

Tickets for the showcase can be purchased at the door or by emailing your requested number of tickets to tickets@missalabama.com. Payment methods accepted are Venmo, PayPal, check or credit card. Tickets cost $20 per person ages 11 and older, $10 for ages 3-10 and free for ages 2 and younger. Seating is general admission.

The homecoming celebration is being organized by the Miss Alabama organization. "it's going to be truly a great night," Talley said.

The homecoming celebration is an annual tradition for each year's Miss America in her home state, but the number of other state winners planning to attend Stockard's celebration is tremendous and a testament to how much she is loved by the other contestants, Talley said.