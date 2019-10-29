Prince of Peace to offer Baby Cafe for pregnant, breastfeeding moms

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jelena Jovic/Adobe stock breastfeeding stock

Prince of Peace Catholic Church is now partnering with the St. Vincent’s Health System to offer a free weekly opportunity for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers to meet, socialize and receive support from board-certified lactation consultants and nurses.

The gathering, called Baby Café, started Nov. 4, and will continue on Mondays from 10 a.m. until noon in the St. Elizabeth room at the church. The gathering is free, and no reservation is required.

Mothers can share experiences, make friends, get expert advice and have their babies weighed before and after feeding on a professional scale. Footstools, pillows and snacks will be provided each week.

Toddlers and other female guests are welcome, but no men or older male children are allowed. The church has chairs outside of the room for men who drive women to the Baby Café. The program is in English, but real-time translation can be accessed through St. Vincent’s.

To find out more information, contact Sandra.king1@ascension.org.