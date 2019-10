× Expand Photo courtesy fo Jill Spero Prince of Peace diaper drive Prince of Peace Catholic Church collected more than 5,000 diapers during a two-weekend diaper drive in October 2019.

Prince of Peace Catholic Church collected more than 5,000 diapers during a two-weekend diaper drive held in partnership with the Junior League of Birmingham.

Parishioner Caroline Romano initiated the project, and the Junior League will distribute the diapers to 12 organizations that directly serve families in need.