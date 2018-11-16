PoP mothers ministry collects diaper bags for prison ministry

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic Church Chauntel Norris of Alabama Prison Birth Project and Maureen McDermott Williams of Prince of Peace MOMs ministry.

In an expression of love and stewardship engagement, mothers from Prince of Peace Catholic Church MOMs ministry collected and packed 25 diaper bags filled with newborn care items, valued at over $2,700, and donated them all to the Alabama Prison Birth Project.

These bags will go home with the caregivers of babies from Tutwiler Prison, giving them a less overwhelming start in caring for a newborn. Some of the bags will go directly home with mothers leaving the prison while still pregnant. The bags contain all the new baby goods one could want: a plush toy, diapers, wipes, safe sleepwear, bottles and other items.

In a situation where baby showers are not possible, Prince of Peace showered these women with a sense of caring, support and love.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church