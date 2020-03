PHOTOS: Sunny weather greets opening day baseball at Hoover Sports Park West

× 1 of 49 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_HV_Sports_Park_West_baseball_opening_day13 The Dodgers play the Orioles in the T-ball league on opening day at Hoover Sports Park West, also known as Shades Mountain Park, in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 2 of 49 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_HV_Sports_Park_West_baseball_opening_day05 Max McDuff, a member of the Orioles T-ball team at Hoover Sports Park West, also known as Shades Mountain Park, drops some dirt as Dodgers third baseman Sam Mitchell gets ready for the next play on opening day in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 3 of 49 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_HV_Sports_Park_West_baseball_opening_day49 People make their way between fields on opening day for baseball at Hoover Sports Park West, also known as Shades Mountain Park, in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 4 of 49 Expand Sunny skies provided cool but pleasant weather Saturday for opening day of the baseball season at Hoover Sports Park West, also known as Shades Mountain Park.

The park this year has 617 players on 60 teams in its recreation league and 117 more players ages 11-14 on 11 teams in the Over-the-Mountain League, which includes teams from Hoover Sports Park West, Hoover Sports Park East, Homewood, Mountain Brook, Oak Mountain, Trussville and Vestavia Hills, said Sean Monte, president of the board for Shades Mountain Park.

The regular baseball season there will continue through early May, he said.

Park officials are still trying to work out some kinks with concessions, but overall opening day went well, Monte said.

“I think it was great. We finally got some good weather,” he said. “It looked like the kids were having fun, which is what it’s all about. So yeah, I’d call it a successful day for sure.”