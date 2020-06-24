Photographers raise funds in Front Porch Project

× Expand Photo courtesy of Caitlyn McTier. Ajay and Radhika Singh and their daughter Riya.

Miss Hoover 2020 Caitlyn McTier has raised more than $2,100 for the Children’s Miracle Network by taking photos of families as part of the Front Porch Project. One of the more than 60 families she photographed was Ross Bridge’s Ajay and Radhika Singh and their daughter Riya.

To schedule an appointment, go to bit.ly/fppwebsite.

Spain Park High School rising senior John Watson also is taking pictures as part of the Front Porch Project and has raised more than $1,200 for BHM Cares, which gives money to restaurants that, in turn, provide free meals for health care workers.

To have your picture taken, text Watson at 205-470-4485.

Submitted by Miss Hoover Foundation and John Watson.