Photo gallery: Pets gear up for the holidays in Hoover

Photo courtesy of Laurie Smith
Remi and Rue love the neighborhood decorations.
Photo courtesy of Reshundra Sanchez
Remy Martin Sanchez.
Photo courtesy of Debra Bonner Taylor
Maggie May.
Photo courtesy of Stephanie Bojo Bedsole
Lulu, a rescue dog from Greater Birmingham Humane Society.
Photo courtesy of Lenor Harrison
Cobalt the Christmas elf.
Photo courtesy of Natalie Fleming
Lucy and Dixie, both rescues dogs, with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Photo courtesy of Samantha Combs
Photo courtesy of Marla Herring
Samantha hiking trails during holidays.
Photo courtesy of Samantha Combs
Photo courtesy of Angela Allen Dickey
Quinn.
Photo courtesy of Kristen Matthews Fountain
Photo courtesy of Amanda Webb Esslinger
Everyone is getting in the holiday spirit, including our furry friends.
The Hoover Sun asked our readers to send us photos of our their pets celebrating the holidays. Above is a photo gallery of readers submitted photos.