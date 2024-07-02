Paving the way: Hoover’s 1st female motorcycle officer

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Logan Davis, a motor scout with the Hoover Police Department, leads a charter bus from the Hoover Met Stadium with other members of the Hoover Police Motorcade during the SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met Stadium in May 2023.

Who wouldn’t be filled with happiness to witness a child’s pure excitement?

Approaching a red light on her Harley Davidson, Hoover police officer Logan Hosford captured the interest of a curious little girl.

“She waved at me from the back seat, all dressed up in a princess outfit. When I said hi to her, she yelled so excitedly, ‘She’s a lady police officer, Mom!’ It is a feeling I will never forget,” Hosford said. “I remember meeting police officers as a child and seeing them as superheroes. It fueled my dream of becoming one when I grew up.”

The Auburn native began her law enforcement journey in 2015 in Gulf Shores and joined the Hoover Police Department in 2019 as a patrol officer. In 2022, she became Hoover’s first female motorcycle officer, also called a motor scout. She also held the distinction of being the first female detention officer for Gulf Shores during her time there.

“I enjoy the work in traffic and patrol,” Hosford said. “We practice meaningful law enforcement in Hoover, whether making traffic stops to improve driving habits and safer driving or stops to save lives.”

Hosford became interested in joining the motorcycle unit at the urging of one of her first field training officers, who was also a motor scout. Although she had been comfortable serving as a patrol officer and firearms instructor, she applied and got the job.

Hosford said the message she shares now with new female officers or aspiring young women interested in law enforcement is to cultivate a positive police culture.

“This job is so rewarding, but it also involves a dark side of society, including traumatic situations for the citizens involved and the responding officers,” she said. “Strive to be teachable, an asset to your team, self-motivated, dependable and trustworthy. Pursue further education if available, aim for personal growth and encourage your brothers and sisters in blue to do the same.”

Being a motor scout is a challenging feat. Motor scouts go through an 80-hour training class, with specialized training where officers learn to use their bikes daily.

“It is much different than civilian driving. It requires continuous training and skill building,” Hosford said. “When I was in motor school the first full week of training, I was so beaten up and bruised. It was the hardest thing I have ever done, but I knew it would be challenging, and I knew that this was where I was supposed to be.”

Working on a 1,000-pound motorcycle was a step outside her comfort zone, but Hosford said it is taking that step that builds the confidence and skills to elevate an officer to join specialized units like the motorcycle unit.

“Often, there are stereotypes for females in law enforcement, especially regarding physical strength or size. As a police officer, male or female, you will need to push yourself mentally and physically to be at the top of your game,” she said. “Specialized units are highly sought after and competitive, and you must be among the best to be selected. I hope to inspire females to achieve elite units in their agencies. It is achievable; if I can do it, you can.”