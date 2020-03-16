Patti Rufner Jacobs Honored by Lily of the Cahaba DAR Chapter

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kaye W. Sutley. Several members of the Lily of the Cahaba Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored famed Alabama suffragette Pattie Rufner Jacobs at her gravesite in Elmwood Cemetery.

On March 14, members of the Lily of the Cahaba Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution marked Women’s History Month (March) and commemorated the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage.

Following their monthly chapter meeting, several members of the Hoover-based DAR Chapter gathered at Elmwood Cemetery to celebrate the life and honor the resting place of Pattie Ruffner Jacobs. Mrs. Jacobs (1875 - 1935) was a leader at the state and national level in the struggle for women's right to vote.

A wreath and American flags were placed at her grave, which was covered by the 19th Amendment flag. Chapter 1st Vice Regent Pat Talty led a ceremony which included a profile of Mrs. Jacobs’ life, her suffrage movement leadership and her concern for problematic issues of the day such as child labor, convict leasing and public education. Chaplain Joyce Quinn offered a prayer during the ceremony.

Submitted by Kaye W. Sutley.