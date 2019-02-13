Palmer nominates 30 students to U.S. service academies

× Expand Photo courtesy of Congressman Gary Palmer Rep. Gary Palmer with students from his congressional district who have been nominated to U.S. service academies, during a celebration in February.

Congressman Gary Palmer (R-AL) has awarded nominations to 30 students from Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District to attend the U.S. Service Academies. The nominees were recognized at a reception held for them and their families at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Feb. 4.

“Nominating students to the U.S. Service Academies is one of the most serious responsibilities of my job,” Palmer said in a statement. “These young men and women may one day lead our sons and daughters into combat, so I want to make sure that we are sending our best and most qualified to our military academies. It’s always an encouragement to meet so many exceptional, hardworking young people who desire to serve our country.”

The Service Academy application process requires a nomination from the student’s U.S. house representative, U.S. senator, the vice president or the president. Students who are accepted become scholar soldiers at some of the most prestigious institutions in America.

Each December, Congressman Gary Palmer works with his Academy Advisory Board to interview and nominate outstanding students from the Sixth Congressional District for an appointment to one of these service academies.

Among those 30 students are three from Hoover schools:

Jay Chang, Hoover High (U.S. Military Academy)

Natalie Thorn, Hoover High (U.S. Merchant Marine Academy)

Jacob Warner, Spain Park High (U.S. Air Force Academy)

“I congratulate these students for this major accomplishment in the Service Academy application process,” Palmer said. “I look forward to seeing what the future holds for each of them.”

Submitted by Congressman Gary Palmer