Over the Mountain Festival of Sacred Music back for 11th year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dave Balius. The Over the Mountain Festivals, a community choir, will perform Feb. 10 at the Over the Mountain Festival of Sacred Music, hosted by Riverchase United Methodist Church.

An accomplished music director from Montgomery will preside over the 11th annual Over the Mountain Festival of Sacred Music.

James Seay is the director of music and fine arts at Montgomery’s First United Methodist Church and artistic director/conductor of the Montgomery Chorale community choir.

“James has been warmly and enthusiastically received by our singers,” said Philip Capra, executive director of the Sacred Music Festival. “He’s got a wonderful tenor voice.”

On Feb. 10, Seay will lead a group of about 100 local singers through an eight-piece performance at Riverchase United Methodist Church.

The concert will feature “Requiem for the Living” by Dan Forrest, “The Old One Hundredth Psalm Tune” by Ralph Vaughan Williams and “Music Down in My Soul” by Moses Hogan, along with five other selections.

“We offer a repertoire that will be challenging to non-trained singers yet satisfying to the trained voices,” Capra said.

Karen Payne Krekelberg from Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church will serveas an accompanist during the roughly75-minute concert.

It begins at 4 p.m, but Capra said there are plans to host a pre-concert lecture at 3:15.

In the past, he said 500 to 600 people have turned out for the free event.

“It’s just a wonderful afternoon,” Capra said. “There are a lot of repeat attenders who have come to expect an afternoon of beautiful music.”

Riverchase United Methodist Church is at 1953 Old Montgomery Highway.

For more information about the concert, visit otmfestivals.org.